University of Iowa women's team beats Missouri, advances to Sweet 16

The University of Iowa's women's basketball team has had a successful season so far, and their chances of making the Sweet 16 for the first time in five years looked good on Sunday, especially with one of the best players in the country on their team.

In the third quarter, Iowa and Missouri were tied at 39.

Later on, with a ten point lead, Makenzie Meyer's three-ball gives Iowa a 13-point lead. Meyer would finish with 18 points.

But when the game needed to be closed out, it was Megan Gustafson that put the team on her back. She scored on three people, and then on the next possession, another bucket from Gustafson.

She finished with the game high of 24 points and 19 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes advance to their first Sweet 16 in five years with the 68 to 52 win.