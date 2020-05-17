Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week award. The poll will be open until 3:00 Wednesday afternoon with one vote per IP address. We will announce the winner Sunday night during our 10:00 newscast. Vote Here
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week.
Posted: Sun 10:12 PM, May 17, 2020
Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week award. The poll will be open until 3:00 Wednesday afternoon with one vote per IP address. We will announce the winner Sunday night during our 10:00 newscast. Vote Here