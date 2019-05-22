University of Iowa's Joe Wieskamp withdraws name from NBA Draft

University of Iowa men's basketball player Joe Wieskamp has withdrawn his name from the 2019 NBA draft, according to the university's athletics department.

He will return for his sophomore season, an announcement said.

“I am excited to announce that I will be returning to the University of Iowa for my sophomore season,” said Wieskamp. “I learned a lot of valuable information going through the NBA Draft process that will help me continue to grow now, and in the future when I decide to take that next step. But for now, my focus is helping this Iowa team be the best that we can be."

Wieskamp, a Muscatine native, was second in the Big Ten Conference in 3-point accuracy and ranked third on the Hawkeyes in scoring and steals, and second in rebounding last season as a freshman.

“We are happy to have Joe back for his sophomore season,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “I’m glad that Joe had the opportunity to go through the process and receive feedback from NBA personnel. I’m incredibly proud of the professional approach Joe took during this process. This experience provided him feedback on what he needs to work on as he strives to reach his full potential and play at the highest level. Joe is a valuable member of our team on and off the court, and we look forward to him being a leader for us next season."

