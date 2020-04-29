Young Gun Wrestling Club Goes Virtual

The Young Guns Wrestling club has been coaching kids all over the country for decades. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the club could no longer host any classes because of social distancing. It was less than a month ago when the idea to teach classes virtually was born.

For what started as a handful of kids joining has now grown into over 100 kids joining classes with sessions being held ten times a week, Monday-Friday. The online program has not only increased the size of classes but it's extended the reach with over 20 states signed up for classes.

if you're interested in signing up email Jodystrittmatter@hotmail.com