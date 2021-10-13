(KWQC) - A number of contested school board races in the Iowa Quad Cities area will be on the ballot in the Nov. 2 election.

Here is a list of those races:

SCOTT COUNTY

Bennett Community School District

School board director-at-large (Three)

Chris Eicher Sr.

Spencer L. Hicks

Gregory Reynolds

Denise McGhee

Teresa Bjurstrom

Bettendorf Community School District

School board director (Three)

Andrew Champion, incumbent

Traci Huskey

Analicia M Gomes

Richard A Lynch, incumbent

Melissa Zumdome

Adam Holland, incumbent

Linda Smithson

Davenport Community School District

School board director (Three)

Bruce Potts, incumbent

Farrah N Powell

Karen Gordon

Allison Beck, incumbent

North Scott Community School District

School board director (Three)

Mark Pratt, incumbent

Nick Hansel

Donn Wilmott, incumbent

Stephanie Eckhardt

Frank Wood

Tracy Lindaman, incumbent

Pleasant Valley Community School District

School board director for District 1 (One)

Kathryn Kunkel, incumbent

Sara L Bennion

Pleasant Valley Community School District

School board director for District 2 (One)

Brent Ayers, incumbent

Jon Kundert

Pleasant Valley Community School District

School board director for District 7 (One)

Doug Kanwischer

Aaron Hawk

Eastern Iowa Community College

Board of directors for District I (One)

Deborah Tappendorf

Nancy Nolan

CLINTON COUNTY

Camanche Community School District

Council at-large (Three)

Janna Linville

Stacy Kinkaid

Kelli Sullivan

Rich Klahn

Central DeWitt Community School District

Council at-large

Brandon S. Pangman

Geoff Blandin

Angela Rheingans

James Calvin Coomer

Clinton Community School District

Council at-large (Four)

Ann Reed

Kenyon Clarke

Marlee Nimmick

Jennifer Austin

Andy Fergurson

Tarron Borgeson

Delwood Community School District

District 3 (One)

Bree Suthers Kilburg

Delwood Schools

Northeast Community School District

Council at-large (Two)

Darlene Lamp

Anthony Cozzolino

Mike Mulholland

Heather Jensen

Easton Valley Community School District

District 3 (One)

Jodi G. Meyer

Joseph Kilburg

Easton Valley Community School District

Director at-large (Two)

Gary Cassaday

Dana Olson

Craig Robert Thines

Paul Figie

Ron Kunde

Maquoketa Community School District

Director at-large (Two)

Gregory Charles Bopes

Mary Herring

Ronald Horan Jr.

Midland Community School District

Director at-large (Four)

Derek Denniston

Stephanie Dosland

Jeramie L. Ellefson

Sarah Fishwild

Teri Sterk

MUSCATINE COUNTY

Louisa-Muscatine Community School District

School board member (Two)

Christine Kirk

Jennifer Rader

Scott Wilson

Jeff Riggan

Muscatine Community School District

School board member (Three)

Toby McCarter

Matt Conard

Lindsey Phillips

Ken LaRue

DES MOINES COUNTY

Burlington Community School District

School District Director (Three)

Scott Mason

Jennifer Gibb

Darven R. Kendell

Tammy M. Anderson

Jennifer Lachenberg

Reyna N. Cadena

Christi Burghoffer

Danville Community School District

Director (Two)

Sandy Dockendorff

Taylor Eisenmann

Jon Paul Van Buskirk

Jason Samples

Fort Madison Community School District

Director (Three)

Aleena Garr

David Allen

Brian Steffensmeier

Paul Wilkerson

Jadi Lynn Zioui

Bradley Menke

Mio Santiago

Mediapolis Community School District

Director (Three)

Richard E. Whitaker

John Witte

Peter Pfeiff

Mark Schmidgall

Wapello Community School District

Director (Two)

Brandon Marquardt

Heidi H. McDonough

Lynette Grimm

Kenny Marlette

