(KWQC) - A number of contested school board races in the Iowa Quad Cities area will be on the ballot in the Nov. 2 election.

Here is a list of those races:

SCOTT COUNTY

Bennett Community School District

School board director-at-large (Three)

  • Chris Eicher Sr.
  • Spencer L. Hicks
  • Gregory Reynolds
  • Denise McGhee
  • Teresa Bjurstrom

Bettendorf Community School District

School board director (Three)

  • Andrew Champion, incumbent
  • Traci Huskey
  • Analicia M Gomes
  • Richard A Lynch, incumbent
  • Melissa Zumdome
  • Adam Holland, incumbent
  • Linda Smithson

Davenport Community School District

School board director (Three)

  • Bruce Potts, incumbent
  • Farrah N Powell
  • Karen Gordon
  • Allison Beck, incumbent

North Scott Community School District

School board director (Three)

  • Mark Pratt, incumbent
  • Nick Hansel
  • Donn Wilmott, incumbent
  • Stephanie Eckhardt
  • Frank Wood
  • Tracy Lindaman, incumbent

Pleasant Valley Community School District

School board director for District 1 (One)

  • Kathryn Kunkel, incumbent
  • Sara L Bennion

Pleasant Valley Community School District

School board director for District 2 (One)

  • Brent Ayers, incumbent
  • Jon Kundert

Pleasant Valley Community School District

School board director for District 7 (One)

  • Doug Kanwischer
  • Aaron Hawk

Eastern Iowa Community College

Board of directors for District I (One)

  • Deborah Tappendorf
  • Nancy Nolan

Visit the Scott County Auditor’s website for more information and a full list of candidates for the Nov. 2 election.

CLINTON COUNTY

Camanche Community School District

Council at-large (Three)

  • Janna Linville
  • Stacy Kinkaid
  • Kelli Sullivan
  • Rich Klahn

Central DeWitt Community School District

Council at-large

  • Brandon S. Pangman
  • Geoff Blandin
  • Angela Rheingans
  • James Calvin Coomer

Clinton Community School District

Council at-large (Four)

  • Ann Reed
  • Kenyon Clarke
  • Marlee Nimmick
  • Jennifer Austin
  • Andy Fergurson
  • Tarron Borgeson

Delwood Community School District

District 3 (One)

  • Bree Suthers Kilburg
  • Delwood Schools

Northeast Community School District

Council at-large (Two)

  • Darlene Lamp
  • Anthony Cozzolino
  • Mike Mulholland
  • Heather Jensen

Easton Valley Community School District

District 3 (One)

  • Jodi G. Meyer
  • Joseph Kilburg

Easton Valley Community School District

Director at-large (Two)

  • Gary Cassaday
  • Dana Olson
  • Craig Robert Thines
  • Paul Figie
  • Ron Kunde

Maquoketa Community School District

Director at-large (Two)

  • Gregory Charles Bopes
  • Mary Herring
  • Ronald Horan Jr.

Midland Community School District

Director at-large (Four)

  • Derek Denniston
  • Stephanie Dosland
  • Jeramie L. Ellefson
  • Sarah Fishwild
  • Teri Sterk

Visit the Clinton County Elections website for more information and a full list of candidates for the Nov. 2 election.

MUSCATINE COUNTY

Louisa-Muscatine Community School District

School board member (Two)

  • Christine Kirk
  • Jennifer Rader
  • Scott Wilson
  • Jeff Riggan

Muscatine Community School District

School board member (Three)

  • Toby McCarter
  • Matt Conard
  • Lindsey Phillips
  • Ken LaRue

Visit the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office website for more information and a full list of candidates for the Nov. 2 election.

DES MOINES COUNTY

Burlington Community School District

School District Director (Three)

  • Scott Mason
  • Jennifer Gibb
  • Darven R. Kendell
  • Tammy M. Anderson
  • Jennifer Lachenberg
  • Reyna N. Cadena
  • Christi Burghoffer

Danville Community School District

Director (Two)

  • Sandy Dockendorff
  • Taylor Eisenmann
  • Jon Paul Van Buskirk
  • Jason Samples

Fort Madison Community School District

Director (Three)

  • Aleena Garr
  • David Allen
  • Brian Steffensmeier
  • Paul Wilkerson
  • Jadi Lynn Zioui
  • Bradley Menke
  • Mio Santiago

Mediapolis Community School District

Director (Three)

  • Richard E. Whitaker
  • John Witte
  • Peter Pfeiff
  • Mark Schmidgall

Wapello Community School District

Director (Two)

  • Brandon Marquardt
  • Heidi H. McDonough
  • Lynette Grimm
  • Kenny Marlette

Visit Des Moines County’s Elections website for more information and a full list of candidates for the Nov. 2 election.

