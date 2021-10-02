Automotive Crypto Company Carnomaly Honors Two Individuals' Cancer Battles with Special Paint Design at NASCAR Race The World's Leading Automotive Crypto Company Will Recognize a Pair of Individuals and Their Respective Battles with Cancer

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnomaly (www.carnomaly.io), the world's leading automotive crypto company announces they will be honoring two individuals and their journeys battling cancer for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in partnership with NASCAR Cup Series veteran Landon Cassill and Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR) with a special paint design for the No. 96 Toyota Camry car. In addition to highlighting these incredible survivors journeys, Carnomaly will also be donating to one of the individual's college fund.

On Sunday, October 3rd Carnomaly will highlight Trisha Fennell, the sister-in-law of Carnomaly founder and CEO Scott Heninger, and 12-year-old Avery Pacheco. Fennell is a two-time breast cancer survivor who was first diagnosed in October 2018 and Pacheco was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August 2019. The car will feature pink and gold ribbons along both sides – pink for breast cancer and gold for childhood cancer with Trisha Fennell's name on the pink ribbon and Avery Pacheco's name on the gold ribbon for childhood cancer awareness.

"As September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we thought this was the perfect time and opportunity to highlight people close to the Carnomaly family who have personally fought the disease," says Scott Heninger, Founder and CEO of Carnomaly. "These strong and brave women have been an inspiration to us and we have been moved to highlight on the national stage their incredible journeys of perseverance."

The NASCAR Cup Series' YellaWood 500 which will feature the car with the special paint design will take place Sunday, October 3rd at 2:00pm ET the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.

About Carnomaly :

Carnomaly is the world's leading automotive crypto company and the future of the automotive industry. Their fleet of tech solutions will bring digital innovations that harness the power of blockchain technology. Carnomaly is changing the way consumers buy, sell, shop, report, and finance new or used vehicles. For more information, visit https://carnomaly.io

