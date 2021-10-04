The two-year initiative will utilize BookNook's synchronous learning platform to provide supplemental instruction for as many as 600,000 public school students

State of Texas Adopts BookNook for Statewide K-8 Reading Tutoring The two-year initiative will utilize BookNook's synchronous learning platform to provide supplemental instruction for as many as 600,000 public school students

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BookNook announced today that it has been selected by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) as an official K–8 reading curriculum provider to deliver high-impact literacy tutoring to Texas students. BookNook's patented, cloud-based, synchronous learning platform is part of a two-year initiative that will help provide supplemental instruction for students across Texas.

Up to 600,000 licenses for BookNook's curriculum-embedded tutoring platform and high-quality instructional materials are available to districts at no cost. All school districts in Texas are eligible to apply for these licenses, which are valid through the 2022–2023 school year.

In addition, school systems across the state will also be able to use Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Supports (TCLAS) grants to secure BookNook tutors who will deliver instruction using the BookNook learning platform. TCLAS grants are a set of funding and targeted supports available to Local Education Agencies (LEAs) to accelerate student learning in the wake of COVID-19, utilizing state and federal funds.

"We believe all students deserve equal access to rigorous and engaging instruction," stated Michael Lombardo, Founder and CEO of BookNook. "We are confident that our efforts in Texas, in partnership with the Texas Education Agency, will have a meaningful impact on student performance."

With BookNook, students and educators work together in real-time, whether in-person or virtually, to complete multi-sensory lessons. The program provides literacy support in English and Spanish through guided reading lessons, interactive activities, and dynamic assessments. The curriculum is TEKS-aligned, based on the Science of Teaching Reading, and offers scaffolded support enabling tutors to deliver direct and systematic instruction in the five domains of literacy: phonics, phonemic awareness, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension.

"At the heart of BookNook is our commitment to collaborative learning. We believe that using synchronous learning technology can better support the important person-to-person interactions at the center of great instruction," Lombardo continued.

BookNook is the only K–8 Reading curriculum provided as a part of the Vetted Texas Tutor Corps , the initiative aimed at accelerating student learning and assisting districts in meeting the requirements for thirty hours of supplemental tutoring, as outlined in House Bill 4545 .

School systems can begin developing plans to implement BookNook by visiting booknooklearning.com/Texas or contacting texas@booknooklearning.com .

About BookNook:

Founded in 2016, BookNook is a synchronous, evidence-based online learning platform that strives to ensure equitable access to rigorous and engaging instruction through technology innovation. A comprehensive turnkey solution that brings much-needed online support and tutoring for students, BookNook has quickly grown to partner with hundreds of schools, school districts, and nonprofits across 35 states, receiving national recognition for its impact on students' reading ability and unique equity-based pricing model. For more information, visit booknooklearning.com .

