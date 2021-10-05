IT Consulting Firm Believes Diversity Helps Drive Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology consulting company, UDig, is proving the power of having the right team. In March 2020, the firm celebrated the opening of its Cool Springs office with a cocktail reception for its team, clients, and community partners. Williamson County registered its first COVID case the same day and closed schools the day after. Despite this challenging timing, UDig has outpaced its ambitious goals.

UDig is a technology consulting firm based in Richmond, Virginia, that supports businesses throughout the mid-Atlantic and southeast markets. We believe in the power of innovation and know that solutions are only as powerful as the people who craft, curate, and use them. (PRNewsfoto/UDig LLC)

Meg Chamblee, Executive Vice President, Tennessee, believes the firm's transparent communication style, focus on business value for their clients, and commitment to building a team that includes women at all levels have directly contributed to this growth. Currently, women account for approximately 50% of UDig's Nashville team due to strategically recruiting a diverse set of candidates for each position. While UDig has had the most success with gender diversity to date, the firm is focused on recruiting candidates from all backgrounds.

"Diversity makes a company stronger. When you have people with different perspectives and backgrounds, you can offer clients the novel solutions they need to adapt and stay ahead," says Chamblee. "Technology consulting is about more than just tech. We must listen to our clients, understand their challenges, and deliver solutions that can improve the way they do business. Having a diverse team helps us build trusted relationships and better understand everyone we work with."

In keeping with this focus, the UDig Nashville location recently welcomed two women in leadership roles. Elise Holmes joined the firm as Senior Manager, Talent Acquisition, bringing over a decade of combined technical recruitment, campus recruitment, and HR experience. Katie Prevost will apply her client acquisition and account management expertise as Vice President, Business Development.

Along with hiring and recruiting women, UDig is also helping to nurture the next generation of tech leaders through its involvement in Women in Technology of Tennessee (WITT). Chamblee is President of the nonprofit organization, Holmes is Director of Scholarships, and Prevost is a former board member and active volunteer. In addition, UDig funds an annual scholarship for women studying technology at a Tennessee school.

"I've worked with numerous consulting firms over the years, and UDig's commitment to partnership and transparency is powerful," says client and CIO of Clayton, Stephanie Flood. "As a fellow female leader, I enjoy seeing what's possible when women are in positions to lead and drive change, and I look forward to seeing what lies ahead for UDig."

