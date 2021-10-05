Transamerica Institute® Launches ClearPath: Your Roadmap to Health and Wealth(SM)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nonprofit Transamerica Institute® and WYPR, Baltimore's NPR news station, launched ClearPath – Your Roadmap to Health and WealthSM, a weekly podcast dedicated to offering insights and practical tips for listeners on important matters that can influence their health, financial security, and retirement. After seven successful years on the radio, Transamerica Institute is collaborating with WYPR to enhance the show, making it available to a larger audience through a new podcast format.

"People have the potential to live longer than ever before, yet many are taking inadequate steps to plan and prepare for this gift of extra time. As the coronavirus pandemic persists and evolves, it has become more important than ever to protect and promote our health and financial well-being," said Catherine Collinson, founding president and CEO of Transamerica Institute and its Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies®. "ClearPath – Your Roadmap to Health and Wealth is about helping listeners make informed decisions in their daily lives that can improve their long-term outcomes."

Each week, host Al Waller discusses a specific topic with experts including Ms. Collinson, Mihaela Vincze, public health professional for Transamerica Institute, and special guests. Topics range from health and wellness to workforce trends, financial literacy, and retirement. Each episode explores and explains an issue, discusses opportunities, and offers strategies for listeners.

"WYPR congratulates Transamerica Institute for launching ClearPath – Your Roadmap to Health and Wealth in an exciting, expanded podcast format that can be listened to anywhere, anytime. We are proud to have it as part of our Podcast Central which is home to a variety of compelling shows cover a broad range of topics," said LaFontaine Oliver, president and general manager of WYPR.

ClearPath — Your Roadmap to Health & Wealth can be found on WYPR's Podcast Central and mobile app, wherever you get your podcasts, and transamericainstitute.org/podcast.

Visit Transamerica Institute's website for more resources, including its health care guides, cookbook series, academic collaborations on workplace wellness and age-friendly employers, and Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies' 21st Annual Retirement Survey. Follow on Twitter @TI_insights and Facebook.

About Transamerica Institute®

Transamerica Institute® is a nonprofit, private foundation dedicated to identifying, researching, and educating the public about retirement security and the intersections of health and financial well-being. It is the parent organization of Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies® which conducts one of the largest and longest-running annual retirement surveys of its kind. Transamerica Institute is funded by contributions from Transamerica Life Insurance Company and its affiliates and may receive funds from unaffiliated third parties. The information provided here is for educational purposes only and should not be construed as insurance, securities, ERISA, tax, investment, legal, medical, or financial advice or guidance. Please consult independent professionals for answers to your specific questions. www.transamericainstitute.org

About WYPR

Your Public Radio (WYPR) is an NPR station serving Baltimore, Central Maryland and beyond. WYPR was founded in 2002 by local community members. It is an independent licensee with a diverse Board of Directors consisting of Maryland residents. In addition to airing national and international radio features, WYPR excels in local programming including its news, public affairs and cultural programs. WYPR is located at 88.1 FM on the radio dial and at 2216 N. Charles Street in Baltimore. As a listener-supported radio station, all contributions to the station are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. For more information, visit www.wypr.org or call 410-235-1660.

