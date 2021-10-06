Bestpass Surpasses 20,000 Customers While Celebrating 20th Anniversary!

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestpass®, the comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets in North America, today announced that the company has surpassed 20,000 customers while celebrating its 20th anniversary.

20 years of Bestpass

Bestpass, founded in 2001 by the Trucking Association of New York, has continued to grow by providing nationwide toll coverage and consolidated toll management services to customers ranging from individual owner-operators to mega-fleets with thousands of trucks, as well as other commercial fleets. The company, which announced its 10,000-customer milestone in 2020, has grown its customer base by more than 100 percent in the past year.

"Bestpass was founded on providing value to our customers by simplifying their toll management, saving them time and money," said Tom Fogarty, CEO of Bestpass. "We thank our customers for their partnership and their ideas in helping us drive innovation. Our market leading solutions have fueled our accelerated growth, and as we celebrate 20 years of leadership, I'd like to salute my Bestpass teammates, who strive every day to provide the best possible service for our customers."

Bestpass by the Numbers

More than $1 billion in toll transactions annually

More than 1.5 million enrolled vehicles

More than 700,000 active toll transponders

More than 300,000 toll transactions every day

More than 120 employees

About Bestpass®

Bestpass is the comprehensive payment platform provider and leader in toll management solutions for commercial fleets of all shapes and sizes. With more than 20,000 customers and processing more than $1.2 billion in toll transactions in the United States and Canada, Bestpass ensures data accuracy, consolidates payments, delivers invaluable industry expertise, and saves its users time and money. Founded in 2001 by truckers for truckers, Bestpass is now a trusted partner on the road and in the back office for customers, tolling authorities, and related organizations. To learn more, visit www.bestpass.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Ashley Keating, akeating@bestpass.com or (518) 458-1579 Ext:7891

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bestpass, Inc.