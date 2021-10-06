Kenorland Minerals Reports Geochemical Results at the Chicobi Project and Provides Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: NWRCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or "the Company") is pleased to report geochemical results from its third phase of sonic 'drill-for-till' geochemical sampling program at the Chicobi Project (the "Project"), located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of Quebec and held under an earn-in option to joint venture agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Limited (SMMCL). The company is further pleased to announce the commencement of detailed geophysical surveys in preparation for diamond drill targeting, tentatively scheduled for Q1 2022.

Kenorland, along with SMMCL, has been exploring the Chicobi Project since 2019 using overburden drilling methods to sample glacial till and top of bedrock below the layer of glaciolacustrine clay that obscures vast areas of the northern Abitibi greenstone belt. To date, three phases of sonic drilling, totaling 441 drill holes have been completed across the Project producing ~1,500 samples for gold grain counts, heavy mineral concentrate assays, and till geochemistry assays. These drill campaigns have systematically screened the property from the regional scale, covering over 50,000 hectares, down to a coherent gold and multi-element till anomaly (Target B) of approximately 1.5km x 3km in extent.

Figure 1. Chicobi Project Lithology and Geochemistry Results

Figure 1. Chicobi Project Lithology and Geochemistry Results (CNW Group/Kenorland Minerals Ltd.)

Zach Flood, President and CEO, states, "We're very excited to announce the results from our extraordinary efforts to effectively explore in what we consider the frontier of the the Abitibi. The clay belt presents a unique challenge to exploration which can only be overcome by applying methods such as 'drill-for-till' sampling, which has been effective at detecting mineral systems in other deep glacial cover environments."

Program Highlights

The Company has received all assay and gold grain counts from the Phase 3 sonic drill-for-till geochemical program. A coherent, gold and multi-element (Cu, Zn, Ag, As, Sb) anomaly, 'Target B', was identified from three separate drill-for-till sampling campaigns which began with the property-wide regional survey in the summer of 2019. Detailed geophysical surveys are planned for fall 2021 to refine drill targets within the anomaly. These geophysical surveys include high-resolution drone magnetics, induced polarization (IP), and ground electromagnetics (EM). Initial diamond drill testing is tentatively scheduled for Q1 2022.

Sampling Protocols

Drill-for-till programs were completed using sonic drill rigs in order to penetrate through glaciolacustrine clay into underlying glacial till. Sonic drill cores were retrieved in 1.5m intervals from the drill rig and transported to Kenorland's warehouse in Amos, Quebec. Cores were logged for surficial material and stratigraphy information, then split down the center. One half of the sonic core was stored for archive purposes. The other half of the core was sent for gold grain count analysis (Overburden Drilling Management methodology), heavy mineral concentrate analysis, and fine-fraction till geochemistry analysis.

Figure 2. Chicobi Project Surficial Geology and Geochemistry Results

Figure 2. Chicobi Project Surficial Geology and Geochemistry Results (CNW Group/Kenorland Minerals Ltd.)

Gold Grain Counts and Heavy Mineral Concentrate Assays

Overburden Drilling Management (ODM) received and weighed 10 kilogram till samples, and then removed a 300 gram split for archive. Samples were sieved to +/- 2mm: the +2mm fraction was logged for pebble lithology and the -2mm size fraction was sent to a shaker table for heavy mineral concentration. After the shaker table, concentrates were micro-panned for additional concentration of the heavy minerals. At this point, visible gold grains were counted by ODM staff, as well as other metallic minerals.

After gold grain counting, the panned concentrate was then sent to a heavy liquid separation using a liquid with a specific gravity (SG) of 3.3. Heavy minerals which have a density >3.3 g/cm3 sink to the bottom of the chamber during this process. >3.3 g/cm3 SG minerals were then subjected to a ferromagnetic separation to remove magnetic minerals such as magnetite and ilmenite. The resulting concentrate was sent to Actlabs for Induced Neutron Activation Analysis (INAA), and a 0.5g split was sent for aqua regia – ICP-MS analysis.

Till Geochemistry Analysis

After the sonic drill core was split, a sample of material was collected down the entire length of the 1.5m half-core until approximately one kilogram of material was extracted. Till geochemistry samples were sent to Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario, where they were dried, then sieved to -63 microns. A 30 gram aliquot of -63 micron material was digested in aqua regia and then analysed by ICP-MS.

About the Chicobi Project

Figure 3. Kenorland Minerals Quebec Project Locations

Figure 3. Kenorland Minerals Quebec Project Locations (CNW Group/Kenorland Minerals Ltd.)

The Chicobi Project covers 51,257 hectares and over 45 kilometers of strike along the Chicobi Deformation Zone (CDZ), a major, yet under-explored structural break transecting the Abitibi greenstone belt of Ontario and Quebec. Along the strike length of the Project, the CDZ is marked by the juxtaposition of a large sedimentary basin and volcanic packages, and "Timiskaming-type" late-basin polymictic conglomerates. The CDZ is analogous to the other major breaks that host world-class Au deposits of the Abitibi, such as the Cadillac-Larder Lake, Casa-Berardi, and Sunday Lake – Lower Detour deformation zones, and has the potential to host significant orogenic gold and VMS mineralization.

The Chicobi Project is held under an earn-in option to joint venture agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Limited (SMMCL) where SMMCL has an option to earn up to 51% interest by funding C$4.9 million in exploration expenditures. SMMCL then has the option to earn an additional 19% by funding an additional C$10 million in exploration expenditures within three years of the initial vesting period. Kenorland would then retain a 30% participating interest. If either party is diluted below 10% their interest would convert to a 2% uncapped NSR.

Qualified Person

Mr. Jan Wozniewski, B. Sc., P. Geo., OGQ (#2239) is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V KLD) is a mineral exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Kenorland's focus is early to advanced stage exploration in North America. The Company currently holds three projects in Quebec where work is being completed under joint venture and earn-in agreement from third parties. The Frotet Project is held under joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (SMMCL), the Chicobi Project is optioned to SMMCL, and the Chebistuan Project is optioned to Newmont Corporation. The Company also owns 100% of the advanced stage Tanacross porphyry Cu-Au project as well as an option to earn up to 70% from Newmont Corporation on the Healy Project, both located in Alaska, USA.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Zach Flood

President and CEO

Tel: +1 604 363 1779

zach@kenorlandminerals.com Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Francis MacDonald

Executive Vice President

Tel: +1 778 322 8705

francis@kenorlandminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects', "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Logo (CNW Group/Kenorland Minerals Ltd.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kenorland Minerals Ltd.