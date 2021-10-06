Röchling Medical and Trendlines Innovation Labs Join Forces to Offer Top Innovation and Manufacturing Expertise to the Healthcare Industry

MANNHEIM, Germany and MISGAV, Israel, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Röchling Medical, a division of the German-based Röchling Group and a leading manufacturer for the healthcare industry, and Trendlines Innovation Labs, the innovation and R&D arm of The Trendlines Group (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), announced a collaboration agreement to provide a one-stop-shop for medical device innovation, development, and manufacturing.

Röchling Medical is a renowned partner to leading pharmaceutical, biotech and medtech companies worldwide, offering complete manufacturing solutions and a wide range of high-quality, customized components and assemblies, including end-to-end OEM products. Röchling Medical brings a proven track record of serving the life science and pharmaceutical industry. As a manufacturing partner, Röchling Medical offers flexibility, responsiveness, and traceability – from start to finish.

Trendlines Innovation Labs is an innovation partner, inventing and investing with life science companies. Trendlines Innovation Labs brings a wealth of expertise in invention and R&D of breakthrough medical products with a focus on early-stage development. Trendlines Innovation Labs' strength is its ability to invent new solutions and products with speed and focus, that meet critical unmet needs with an aim to improve the human condition.

The collaboration agreement leverages on the strengths of each party and on the grounds that by joining forces, the parties will expand and enhance the value proposition and offering of complete innovation, product development and manufacturing solutions to the healthcare industry, broadening their individual and joint endeavors.

Dr. Boris Fröhlich, President & CEO of Röchling Medical, commented: "We are enthusiastic about working together with Trendlines Innovation Labs. This collaboration addresses our partners' needs to the fullest extent. We are amazed that we have entered into this great partnership to support our partners in providing health to the people around the globe."

Nir Goldenberg, CEO of Trendlines Innovation Labs, added, "We are extremely excited about our collaboration with Röchling Medical. By joining forces we'll be able to provide a greater value proposition for our partners, together with timely and quality delivery of product innovation, development, and manufacturing. By working together, we'll significantly enhance our joint proposition, together with the product offering of our partners."

About The Röchling Group

The Röchling Group has been shaping industry worldwide for nearly 200 years. The German-based company transforms the lives of people every day with its customized plastics: they reduce the weight of cars, make medication packaging more secure, and improve industrial applications. The workforce of around 11,100 people is located in the places where Röchling's customers are – in 90 locations in 25 countries. The Group's three divisions Industrial, Automotive, and Medical generated joint annual sales of 2.039 billion euro in 2020. The Medical Division develops innovative, reliable, customized products, services, and platform solutions for the healthcare industry. As a reliable partner, the Medical Division helps its customers to achieve pioneering results in disease prevention and health restoration worldwide.

About The Trendlines Group Ltd.

Trendlines invests in and incubates innovation-based medical and agrifood technologies to fulfill its mission to improve the human condition. As intensely hands-on investors, Trendlines is involved in all aspects of its portfolio companies from technology development to business building. Trendlines' shares are traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX: 42T) and in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) on the OTCQX International (OTCQX: TRNLY).

