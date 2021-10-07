Clorox 2021 Integrated Annual Report Highlights Financial and ESG Performance for Purpose-Driven Growth

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company has published its 2021 fiscal year annual report, emphasizing its new purpose to champion people to be well and thrive every single day as the true north of the company's financial and environmental, social and governance goals.

The 2021 integrated annual report emphasizes Clorox's new purpose to champion people to be well and thrive every single day as the true north of the company’s financial and ESG goals.

The report highlights the company's actions and progress within the key themes of Purpose and Values, Growing Investments, Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. The report also demonstrates how Clorox puts people at the center, bringing to life the stories behind the company's internal and external stakeholders. Closing out the second year of its IGNITE strategy, the company reported its fiscal year financial results and recent strategic progress, including the following:

9% sales growth (17% sales growth on a two-year stack basis)

Doubled innovation investment, introducing more than 250 new products

Doubled e-commerce business over the past two years to represent about 13% of sales

Best-in-class employee engagement of 87% versus 75th percentile benchmark of 84% for consumer goods companies and 85% for Fortune 500 benchmark

Best safety record in modern history with a 0.26 recordable incident rate, significantly better than the 3.3 average RIR for goods-producing companies

Board of directors comprising 42% women and 38% people of color and an executive team comprising 50% women

76% of packaging recyclable 1 , reusable or compostable

Approved science-based targets and net zero commitment across scopes 1, 2 and 3

Nearly $20 million in product donations, company and foundation cash grants, and cause marketing

"In an extraordinary year for Clorox, our fiscal year 2021 integrated annual report highlights our performance that's rooted in our purpose. I'm proud of how we delivered, pragmatic about the near-term challenges ahead, and resolute about what we can accomplish over the long term," said CEO Linda Rendle. "We remained true to three operating principles as we navigated the past year: maximizing supply of products across our portfolio, putting people at the center and leading with our values. We also drove our ESG agenda – from inclusion and diversity to plastic and waste reduction to climate action. Guided by our IGNITE strategy, we're a stronger, more resilient company, well positioned to create value for all our stakeholders now and in the future."

With this report, the company continued to evolve its ESG reporting practices, informed by stakeholders' needs and determined by this year's comprehensive ESG materiality assessment. Clorox expanded disclosure of its workforce representation by detailing its race/ethnicity and gender data over a three-year period and by Clorox job categories. This year also marked the debut of reporting the company's progress advancing the most relevant United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in relation to its IGNITE strategy, demonstrating how Clorox is helping address the world's most significant challenges.

The report also highlights The Clorox Company Foundation's new mission to foster healthy and inclusive communities. Aligning to the company's purpose, the foundation established its signature theme of health security, which is based on the belief that health and wellness is a basic human right.

The 2021 annual report marks a decade of integrated reporting at Clorox. Beginning with its 2011 report, the company began providing a holistic view of its performance, recognizing the strategic link between its societal impact and long-term value creation.

The full integrated annual report (in an interactive PDF format) and an executive summary of the report in English and Spanish can be found at thecloroxcompany.com/annualreport.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 9,000 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2021 sales of $7.3 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality CALM™, and NeoCell® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on the Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index and the 2021 Parity.org Best Places for Women to Advance list, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2021. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-C

1 Calculated using Ellen MacArthur Foundation's recyclability assessment tool. Reporting based on CY20 U.S. sales data with an estimate to reflect global results.

(PRNewsfoto/The Clorox Company)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Clorox Company