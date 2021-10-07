The "Choose Your Recipe Adventure" series will give you more to love in the kitchen, including fresh, delicious new recipes

Craving More from Your Meals? Tyson® Brand and Haylie Duff Partner to Take You on a Culinary Adventure with Tyson® Simply Roasted Chicken

Craving More from Your Meals? Tyson® Brand and Haylie Duff Partner to Take You on a Culinary Adventure with Tyson® Simply Roasted Chicken The "Choose Your Recipe Adventure" series will give you more to love in the kitchen, including fresh, delicious new recipes

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the start of the pandemic, Americans were buying groceries and whipping up homemade meals more than ever before. Nearly two years later, people are facing a new challenge: cooking fatigue. To help create more mealtime inspiration, Tyson® brand has partnered with Haylie Duff to launch its 100% All Natural* Simply Roasted Chicken products. Offered in three lightly seasoned flavors including original, Fajita and Parmesan Herb, the fully cooked, refrigerated chicken strips are oven roasted to deliver a homemade taste. From salads to pastas and one-pot dishes, Tyson Simply Roasted Chicken is sure to bring culinary adventure to the table, in a matter of minutes.

The “Choose Your Recipe Adventure” series will give you more to love in the kitchen, including fresh, delicious new recipes

Choose Your Recipe Adventure

Tyson brand is joining forces with actress, cookbook author, TV host and mother Haylie Duff as part of its "Choose Your Recipe Adventure," a recipe series that helps people get more creative in the kitchen this fall. Fans will have the opportunity to cook recipes created by Duff, featuring recipe swap outs to customize dishes and discover how to take mealtime to the next level with Tyson Simply Roasted Chicken. Haylie's unique recipes include:

Haylie's Thai Curry Chicken & Rice

Haylie's Pesto Chicken & Penne Pasta

Haylie's Fajita Chicken Lettuce Wraps

"As a mom and total foodie, I know what it's like to feel uninspired when it comes to trying new recipes and being strapped for time when you're juggling an endless to-do list, especially during the last year," said Duff. "People should never have to sacrifice taste for a convenient lunch or dinner, which is why Tyson Simply Roasted Chicken is a perfect option. With three delicious varieties to use, there are endless recipes that can be created to add into your weekly rotation, creating new culinary adventures each week!"

Tyson Simply Roasted Chicken Elevates Mealtime in Minutes

Made with 100% All Natural*, No Antibiotics Ever boneless and skinless chicken breasts that are lightly seasoned and roasted with simple ingredients. Each serving offers 20 grams of protein and is ready in under 10 minutes.

"Tyson brand is giving people more reasons to love chicken with convenient, better-for-you options that taste homemade," said Kate Lennox, Brand Manager, Tyson Chicken. "It's exciting that our Simply Roasted Chicken products and recipes from Haylie can lead to new culinary adventures in the kitchen, inspiring new ways to enjoy Tyson chicken and bring variety and flavor to mealtime."

Tyson Simply Roasted Chicken is available in the refrigerated aisle at retailers nationwide. For more information on the new offering and where to purchase them, as well as the "Choose Your Recipe Adventure" interactive experience, visit www.tyson.com , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

*No artificial ingredients, minimally processed

About Tyson® Brand

In the 1930s, John W. Tyson moved his family to Arkansas and began delivering farm-raised chickens from his truck. From those humble beginnings, the Tyson brand grew, finding new ways to help feed the nation while staying true to its original belief that every family deserves to have high quality farm-raised chicken on their table. The brand's portfolio of products includes Tyson® Fresh and Frozen Chicken, Tyson Naturals® Chicken, Grilled & Ready® Chicken, Any'tizers® Snacks, Tyson® Chicken Nuggets and Crispy Strips, giving families more to love every day with its vast portfolio of products. For more information, visit WWW.TYSON.COM.

The “Choose Your Recipe Adventure” series will give you more to love in the kitchen, including fresh, delicious new recipes

Tyson® Brand Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tyson Brand)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tyson Brand