EducationDynamics announces its acquisition by Renovus Capital Partners

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics, a market leader in higher education marketing, enrollment management and student success coaching announces its acquisition by Renovus Capital Partners.

Renovus is committed to investing in services and capabilities that will strengthen EducationDynamics' partnership with colleges and universities by furthering its mission of improving student enrollment and retention. As the leader in marketing and enrollment management for non-traditional and online higher ed institutions, EducationDynamics provides services that support schools, and the students they serve, from consideration to graduation, offering market research, digital and offline marketing, success coaching, prospective student nurturing, and inquiry generation solutions. Today EducationDynamics serves over 500 higher education institutions.

Bruce Douglas, CEO of EducationDynamics, notes that "We are excited for the future, and the ongoing support we will get from Renovus Capital Partners. Their deep understanding of higher education made the acquisition a perfect fit, and further positions us to better serve the higher education community. Our mission remains unchanged, but is now strengthened by Renovus' full support, and its deep belief in our goals and vision for future developments in the higher education industry."

Atif Gilani, Founding Partner at Renovus Capital Partners, notes that "We are excited to partner with the management team at EducationDynamics to build upon its market-leading position. We believe there are substantial opportunities to grow the Company's business organically and through the acquisition of new products and services."

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the industry leader in helping colleges and universities achieve their enrollment goals through its unique ability to find the highest quality adult student prospects. As the trusted partner to more than 500 higher educational institutions, EducationDynamics has earned a reputation for providing the resources and expertise required to meet a wide range of industry challenges, delivering inquiry generation and agency of record marketing (e.g., paid digital, organic search, awareness), enrollment management, retention, and technology solutions to universities across the country. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. Renovus, from its base in the Philadelphia area, manages over $1 billion across several investment vehicles. The firm's current portfolio includes over twenty U.S. based businesses specializing in educational technology and content, higher education, corporate learning and development, healthcare services, and technology services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led companies, leveraging its industry expertise and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, pursue tuck-in acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. More information can be found at www.renovuscapital.com.

