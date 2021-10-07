Nikon Announces NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR Lens; More Info at B&H Photo Video

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to share: Nikon has announced an all-in-one zoom for Z series mirrorless cameras: the NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR Lens. Designed to capture everything from landscapes to close-ups, this compact yet powerful zoom promises to be a dependable choice for everyday carry―or any scenario that requires the convenience and simplicity of a single lens.

Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR Lens

Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1649436-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_dx_18_140mm.html

Z-Mount Lens/DX Format

27-210mm (35mm Equivalent)

VR Image Stabilization

Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR wide zoom range lens. Designed for DX-format Z series mirrorless cameras.

Accompanying its robust zoom range, the new lens features 5.0 stops of image stabilization so you can shoot handheld, even in low-light scenarios, without sacrificing sharpness. A customizable control ring provides a quick and direct means of adjusting focusing, aperture, ISO, or exposure compensation on-lens. With a minimum focusing distance of 7.9" (when shooting wide), you can get up-close and personal for creative wide-angle images. AF powered by a stepping motor offers quiet and responsive performance when capturing video. Finally, the new lens is compatible with FX and DX (27-210mm equivalent zoom) Nikon Z series cameras, making it an excellent "bridge" lens for everyday carry.

