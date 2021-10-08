33,000 Pet Oxygen Masks Donated and Counting: Calvert County Stations to Receive 90 Pet Oxygen Masks

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand is not only known for its pet containment systems keeping pets happy and safe in their yards, but also safe from other hazards like house fires. Today there are more than three million safer, happier pets and countless lives improved, including hundreds of pet lives saved through the Project Breathe™ Program, Invisible Fence's pet oxygen mask donation effort.

Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department and Invisible Fence® Brand Team. Photo courtesy of PFVFD.

Since Project Breathe's inception in 2006, over 33,000 masks have been donated to first responders and now the company is giving more. Invisible Fence of the Bay Area granted the newest donation of life-saving devices during an event at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, providing life-saving equipment to all Calvert Fire and EMS Stations.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), it's estimated more than 40,000 pets die in fires each year, most succumbing to smoke inhalation. The reality in most cases is that first responders lack the equipment to resuscitate and save these animals. Programs like Project Breathe are addressing this issue.

"The Project Breathe's goal is simple," said Ed Hoyt, Senior Director of Invisible Fence. "We want to ensure that every fire department and rescue unit across the U.S. and Canada are equipped with life-saving pet oxygen masks."

As a program that thrives by word of mouth, Invisible Fence encourages people to contact your local fire department to find out if they have these pet-saving kits. Fire departments can request pet oxygen mask kit donations here . For additional information or questions, customers can call their local Invisible Fence dealer or visit InvisibleFence.com .

