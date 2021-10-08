boom! Mobile Joins Joey Hand & Rick Ware for the NASCAR Playoffs in the Bank of America ROVAL 400 Clay Millican Leads NHRA Top Fuel Effort in Lone Star State

BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- boom! Mobile (www.BOOM.us or the "Company"), an emerging mobile telecom company, will be racing in both the NASCAR ROVAL event in Charlotte, North Carolina and the NHRA's Stampeded of Speed in Dallas, Texas over the weekend. International racing driver Joey Hand; winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and 12 Hours of Sebring will lead the #52 Boom Mobile Ford for Rick Ware Racing in Round if 12 Playoffs race in his first ever entry in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Rick Ware commented, "This weekend we present our partners at Boom Mobile to the racing fans of both Texas and the Eastern seaboard with NASCAR and NHRA Top Fuel. We have two of the best wheelmen in the business out front, so we are anticipating big things."

Six-time (6) time champion Clay Millican will pilot the Parts Plus – Nurtec – Boom Mobile top fuel dragster in the Fall Nationals in his pursuit of a win in Texas.

boom! Mobile (www.boom.us) will be offering special promotions throughout the weekend to celebrate the introduction of BOOM! to all racing fans. Go to NASCAR.BOOM.US

Jeff Holley, CEO and founder of BOOM commented, "We are excited about this weekend! We have some great talent behind the wheel of both cars. We are thankful of our relationship with Rick Ware Racing and excited to see the growth."

About BOOM:

The boom! family extends from the cellular space to the electric vehicle space (www.boommoto.com). We have built our services and products around tried-and-true principles like ease, transparency, and cost-effectiveness.

About Rick Ware Racing

Rick Ware Racing has competed in every NASCAR sanctioned series, as well as the IndyCar Series, IMSA Sport Cars, and the newly added NHRA in addition to the ARCA Series, the WMA Motocross Series, AMA Arenacross, Motocross and Supercross Series, and the Summer X-Games.

