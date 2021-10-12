Hoth Therapeutics Extends Partnership Agreement with REPROCELL

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc . (NASDAQ: HOTH) has extended its partnership agreement with REPROCELL to assess the effect of the HT-003 therapeutic platform in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Fresh explants of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease tissues will be used to investigate the therapeutic potential of Hoth's HT-003 drugs. All testing will be performed at REPROCELL's Centre for Predictive Drug Discovery in Glasgow.

"We are delighted to extend this human tissue testing project with Hoth," said Dr David Bunton, CEO of REPROCELL's Center for Predictive Drug Discovery. "They have been a fantastic team to work with, and we have obtained promising data for the HT-003 therapeutic platform so far," he continued. "Our team love to know we are contributing to the development of potential new medicines," stated Cristina Linde, Reprocell's Study Director for the project.

"REPROCELL's IBD culture studies have dynamically informed the potential of the HT-003 therapeutic platform, including focusing future development on lead candidate molecules with optimized target responses for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease," said Dr. Stefanie Johns, Chief Scientific Officer of Hoth Therapeutics. "The volume and quality of data we have been able to gather from these studies in a short amount of time is remarkable," stated Dr. Johns.

REPROCELL's IBD culture studies use fresh intestinal tissues donated by IBD patients to predict human drug behavior. By measuring the levels of inflammatory markers contained in tissue explants before and after drug administration, researchers can determine whether a compound is likely to demonstrate significant efficacy during clinical trials. Human tissue research is known to be highly translational because the original structure, composition, and genetic content of tissues are maintained throughout experimentation.

In REPROCELL's IBD culture studies, over 40 inflammatory mediators can be measured and in a range of tissue types, including healthy, Crohn's, or ulcerative colitis. Tissue cytokine profiles from these studies reflect clinical responses to drugs, and several end-points can be assessed including multiplex ELISA, gene expression, or immunohistochemistry. You can find out more on the REPROCELL website.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc: Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for unmet medical needs. Hoth's pipeline development is focused to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, skin toxicities associated with cancer therapy, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, acne, mast-cell derived cancers & anaphylaxis, and pneumonia. Hoth has also entered into two different agreements to further the development of two therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

About REPROCELL: REPROCELL (formerly Biopta) is a contract research organization (CRO) that uses fresh tissues to predict drug behavior in humans. The company's 24/7 global tissue network and GLP lab operation are unique within the Pharma industry, allowing unrivaled access to human functional tissues and customized fee-for-service contract research. You can find out more about REPROCELL's human fresh tissue studies at: https://www.reprocell.com/drug-efficacy-safety-adme

