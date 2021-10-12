Invenio Imaging Celebrates 2000th NIO Laser Imaging System case

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenio Imaging is proud to announce the 2000th case with the NIO Laser Imaging System, which uses Stimulated Raman Histology to provide microscopic images of fresh tissue specimens in minutes. NIO images can be shared digitally for immediate review by pathology, allowing closer collaboration between surgery and pathology.

NIO Laser Imaging System

"As neurosurgeons, we have many tools at our disposal to assess tissue and guide complex procedures. However, none of these technologies are as accurate as gold-standard tissue histology. With the NIO Laser Imaging System it is possible, for the first time, to quickly get access to cellular information at the time of surgery and make more informed surgical decisions," said Dr. Dan Orringer, neurosurgeon.

"Stimulated Raman Histology has the potential to revolutionize digital pathology, giving us the ability to view cellular features and architecture in real time and provide immediate feedback to our surgery colleagues," said Dr. Matija Snuderl, pathologist.

"I vividly remember the first case in Dr. Orringer's OR in 2015 with the instrument that would become the NIO Laser Imaging System," said Chris Freudiger, PhD, Co-Founder and CTO of Invenio Imaging, "Seeing this system in use in hospitals across the US and Europe is an exciting story of clinical translation. I would like to personally thank everybody who believed in the endeavor at the early stages of commercialization.

"It's been a pleasure to work with all the surgeons and pathologists using the NIO, and support them as they strive to provide the best care possible to their patients," said Jay Trautman, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Invenio Imaging, "We are excited about expanding use into other fields of surgical oncology."

Invenio will be exhibiting at the upcoming Congress of Neurosurgery Tumor Section Satellite Symposium, October 15-16, and the Congress of Neurosurgery Annual Meeting, October 18-20, both in Austin, TX.

About Invenio Imaging Inc.

Invenio Imaging, based in Santa Clara, CA has developed and manufactures the NIO Laser Imaging System. The NIO is designed to streamline intraoperative histology, reducing downtime in the OR and allowing examination of specimens from multiple sites in the surgical cavity. Invenio recently received CE Mark to commercialize in Europe. www.invenio-imaging.com

