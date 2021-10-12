St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Plans To Double Its Global Resort Portfolio Over The Next Five Years By Debuting In The World's Most Glamorous Destinations Iconic Luxury Brand to Usher in a New Era of Enchantment in the World's Most Exquisite Leisure Locales in Bermuda, Mexico, Morocco, Aruba, China, the Dominican Republic, Oman and Qatar

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidifying St. Regis Hotels & Resorts' position as a leader in luxury, the iconic brand expects to expand its existing portfolio of 15 curated resorts with plans to debut eleven new enchanted escapes by 2025 in some of the world's most coveted leisure destinations, including locales most desired by the next generation of luxury travelers within the Caribbean, North America, North Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific. St. Regis has 49 open hotels and resorts today, with 29 hotels and resorts in its pipeline, representing expected growth of nearly 60 percent over the next five years in both urban and leisure destination.

The St. Regis Los Cabos Resort

"This is a pivotal moment for St. Regis as we expect to nearly double our existing resort portfolio by 2025. Our resorts offer a leisure experience inspired by the glamorous private retreats of St. Regis' founding family, the Astors, and we cannot wait to bring the brand's spirit of invention and cherished traditions to some of the world's most beguiling destinations," said George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. "From Los Cabos to Sanya, and Marrakech to the Riviera Maya, we are thoughtfully expanding the brand while marking a commitment to providing extraordinary resort experiences in the places where we know global luminaries want to travel."

These highly anticipated new resorts will introduce the brand's visionary spirit, avant-garde style and bespoke service in some of the most dynamic and compelling markets across the globe. Expanding its footprint in Mexico, St. Regis is expected to debut The St. Regis Kanai Resort in 2022 and The St. Regis Los Cabos Resort in 2023. Located in the captivating Mayan Riviera, The St. Regis Kanai Resort will feature a sophisticated design that boasts breathtaking ocean views from every vantage point, with plans that call for 124 guest rooms and suites, as well as 32 exclusive villas with private pools. The striking St. Regis Los Cabos Resort will be located on 33 pristine acres in Quivira, Los Cabos, featuring 1,200 ft. of panoramic coastal views. The resort is expected to offer 120 rooms and 60 residences, as well as a spa, golf course, beach club and three distinctive dining experiences. In the Middle East, the brand plans to grow its presence in Qatar with the expected early 2022 opening of The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl, which will feature architecture influenced by the distinct Andalusian and Arabesque style and offer stunning views of the Arabian Gulf.

With a continued focus on the Caribbean in the coming years, in 2024 St. Regis is expected to debut in Aruba with The St. Regis Aruba Palm Beach Resort, as well as in the Dominican Republic with the highly anticipated opening of The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort.

The brand also anticipates celebrating its entry into Oman in 2024 with The St. Regis Al Mouj Resort in Muscat, and in the same year, expects the debut of The St. Regis Sanya Haitang Bay Resort in Sanya, Hainan's most southern tip, which is often referred to as the "Hawaii of the East". Additionally, St. Regis is expected to open a property in Africa, with the debut of The St. Regis Marrakech Resort slated for 2025.

St. Regis' existing resort portfolio touches all corners of the globe, ranging from Bal Harbour to Bora Bora and Aspen to Abu Dhabi. Most recently, in May 2021, The St. Regis Bermuda Resort opened its doors in the historic town of St. George's. Just steps from the soft white sands of St. Catherine's Beach, the resort boasts 120 elegant guestrooms including 29 exquisite suites and an ultra-luxury residential development offering two- and three-bedroom residences. Each guestroom is designed to bring the outdoors in, with custom furnishings, marble bathrooms and a private balcony with breathtaking ocean views. Guests are able to enjoy unparalleled leisure and wellness facilities, including the historic Five Forts Golf Course, St. Regis Spa and state of the art cuisine. The St. Regis Qingdao debuted in August 2021 and features 233 guest rooms designed to pay homage to the destination and welcomes guests to enjoy one of China's most beautiful coastal cities. Travelers can experience winding cobbled streets and heritage German architecture, or they can relax at one of the beaches nestled against the Yellow Sea. Additionally, The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort in Puerto Rico recently reopened following a $60 million renovation inclusive of the resort's 139 guestrooms and suites, seaside pool and esplanade, and the spa.

