200 East 83rd Street, Robert A.M. Stern Architects-Designed Tower, Launches Sales

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naftali Group and Rockefeller Group, each known for leading some of the most significant developments and landmark restorations in New York City and beyond, today announced the launch of sales at 200 East 83rd Street, a new luxury condominium tower designed by award-winning architectural firm Robert A.M. Stern Architects with interiors by Rottet Studio. The 35-story tower is a new ground-up development that will bring 86 bespoke residences and curated amenities to a prime corner on the Upper East Side.

Credit: DBOX

"200 East 83rd represents an extraordinary opportunity to call one of New York City's most famous and loved neighborhoods home. Our vision was to create a building beyond compare that reflects the heritage and architecture of the area. With 24 residences already in contract, it reaffirms that there is a real demand for this type of product," said Miki Naftali, CEO and Chairman of Naftali Group. "From the stately entrance to the gorgeous crown, this building epitomizes the best of New York City and we are proud to add this collection of exceptional homes to this beloved neighborhood."

"Our goal was to create a place where our buyers can truly live their life to the fullest, while creating a special building that offers a lasting impact on the city, skyline, and neighborhood," said Daniel J. Moore, President and CEO of Rockefeller Group. "We are confident that 200 East 83rd will continue to resonate with buyers and become a sought-after location to live."

Rising approximately 500 feet above the corner of 83rd Street and Third Avenue, 200 East 83rd is a celebration of the neighborhood's architectural romance. Robert A.M. Stern Architects drew inspiration from the grand structures along Park, Fifth and Madison Avenues and the historic clubs and cultural institutions that have shaped the Upper East Side's architectural history to synthesize a unique design language for the Modern Classical building.

"We're particularly proud of the sculptural qualities that we've been able to bring to 200 East 83rd Street — its elegant silhouette against the sky, the depths of its moldings and arches, the sparkle of its sconces and metalwork," said Paul Whalen, RAMSA partner. "Created for a city that proudly expresses its layers of growth, our ornamental narrative reaches all the way back to the history of native Manhattan flowers."

In their first collaboration with RAMSA, Rottet Studio approached the interiors with an eye toward classic simplicity; pairing a fresh, bright palette with rich, custom finishes and bespoke detailing to create one-of-a-kind homes that are both traditional and modern. Complementing the sculptural exterior, gracious floorplans and natural light distinguish the residences, which range from one- to six-bedrooms. Offering half-floor, full-floor and duplex homes, each with a private gallery foyer and timeless finishes throughout, residences marry state-of-the-art technology with beautiful craftsmanship. Select residences feature elegant fireplaces and generous private outdoor space including the three dramatic penthouses at the building's crown, which boast large terraces and custom-designed stone parapets with metal and glass railings presenting multiple exposures of Central Park, the East River, Midtown and the Upper East Side.

Residences at 200 East 83rd feature generous ceiling heights with custom crown moldings as well as oversized windows, which emphasize the grand scale of the living and entertaining spaces. Continuous white oak flooring grounds the light-flooded interiors and custom-designed millwork by Smallbone provides additional elements of warmth with oak cabinetry and islands in the kitchen and bespoke vanities in the primary and secondary baths. Complementing the custom millwork in the spacious eat-in kitchens will be polished nickel hardware, honed Calacatta Elba marble slab countertops and backsplashes and a Miele and Sub-Zero suite of appliances. A large rain shower, deep soaking tub and radiant heated tile floors create a luxurious and serene oasis within the Rottet-designed primary baths.

"Honoring classicism with a fresh approach, this building is for true New Yorkers those looking to experience all that the city and the marvelous Upper East Side have to offer," said Lauren Rottet, Principal and President of Rottet Studio. "Each detail has been meticulously designed and crafted for the resident, so from the time they wake up to when they go to bed, each moment in between has been considered throughout the home to ensure comfort and ease within an extraordinary, elegant setting. We believe in design as storytelling and are pleased to partner with industry luminaries and leaders to create the best owner experience."

Creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience, 200 East 83rd features a robust collection of club-like wellness and entertainment offerings situated within monumental spaces. The comprehensive amenities include a vaulted porte-cochere with automated parking opening onto a private courtyard; a 70-foot pool with double-height vaulted ceilings and honed limestone walls on the 17th floor, opening to a loggia with expansive views of the New York City skyline and Central Park; a Winter Garden featuring a double-height loggia with floor-to-ceiling arched windows, vaulted ceilings, and access to an outdoor terrace; and a wood- and leather-paneled library that features a custom fireplace and has an adjoining landscaped garden. 200 East 83rd also boasts a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio; a luxurious spa with a steam room, sauna and custom-designed treatment room; playrooms and a private cinema. The sophisticated lobby at 200 East 83rd will be attended 24-hours a day with a doorman and concierge service.

Construction at 200 East 83rd is well underway and the first closings are slated for Q2, 2022. The Sales and Design Atelier for 200 East 83rd is located at 969 Madison Avenue. For additional information, pricing or to schedule a private appointment, please contact Alexa Lambert and the Compass Development team at (516) 788-7908 or visit, https://200east83rd.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Naftali Group