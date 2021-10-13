Republic Capital Group Congratulates Covenant Multifamily Offices on its Sale to CAPTRUST

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group, a firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, wealth and asset management communities, is today congratulating its client, Covenant Multifamily Offices ("Covenant"), on the announcement of its sale to CAPTRUST.

Founded in 2010 with offices in San Antonio, Dallas, and Boerne, TX, as well as Oklahoma City, OK, Covenant brings more than $2.6 billion in assets across more than 750 clients. Covenant offers a comprehensive suite of high value services – including family office services, wealth transfer planning, and tax preparation – in addition to its core wealth management offering. The firm is led by Founder and Managing Director John Eadie, along with Barry Beal, Justin Pawl, and Karl Eggerss. Forty-four additional team members will also join CAPTRUST.

John Eadie, Founder and Managing Director of Covenant, said, "The entire Covenant team is grateful for all of the great work Republic has done with the transaction process."

John Langston, Founder and Managing Partner of Republic Capital Group, commented, "John Eadie and his team at Covenant built one of the premier RIA firms in Texas. Their ability to serve clients across the spectrum is very impressive, and it was our pleasure to advise them on their combination with CAPTRUST."

Peter Nesvold, Partner and Managing Director of Republic Capital Group, added, "With this transaction, CAPTRUST has distinguished itself as one of the largest RIAs in several key markets in the state of Texas."

Founded in 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina, CAPTRUST is an independent registered investment advisor. The firm provides investment management, financial planning, estate planning, and tax advisory and compliance for individuals and families. With more than 900 employees across 60 locations nationwide, CAPTRUST oversees more than $70 billion in assets under management and more than $630 billion in assets under advisement (as of June 30, 2021).

