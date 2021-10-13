South Carolina Legal Services Provides Notification of Data Security Incident

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Carolina Legal Services ("SCLS") recently learned of a data security incident that may have impacted personal information belonging to certain current and former clients, current, former and prospective employees, including contractors, and vendors. SCLS has sent notification of this incident to potentially impacted individuals and has provided resources to assist them.

On June 28, 2021, SCLS discovered that our systems were encrypted. Upon discovery, we took immediate steps to secure our systems prior to restoration. In addition, we retained outside cybersecurity experts to investigate to determine the source and scope of the incident.

As a result of this investigation, SCLS learned that certain files and folders within its network was accessed without authorization. SCLS then conducted a comprehensive review of the contents of the files and folders and, on September 21, 2021, 2021, learned that personal information belonging to certain SCLS clients, employees, and vendors was contained within the impacted dataset. SCLS then took steps to identify current mailing addresses in order to complete notification to the impacted individuals.

We have no reason to believe that the information involved was has been or will be misused. Nevertheless, we notified potentially impacted individuals of the incident out of an abundance of caution so that they may take appropriate steps to help protect their personal information.

The information contained in the impacted data set may vary depending on the individual but may have included the following: names, Social Security numbers, and Driver's License numbers.

SCLS also reported the matter to the FBI and will provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold the perpetrators accountable.

SCLS has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 am – 9:00 pm eastern and can be reached at (833) 325-1773.

View original content:

SOURCE South Carolina Legal Services