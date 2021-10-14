Consulting Magazine Honors Summus Group's Juan Patiño with Rising Star Award for Excellence in Financial Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus Group, a Sia Partners Company, is excited to announce Juan Patiño, Principal Consultant, has been recognized by Consulting Magazine for Excellence in the Financial Services Industry.

Juan Patiño, Principal Consultant

As a consulting professional, Juan's commitment to client service, collaboration, and quality outcomes is top-of-class. Over the last three years and in a variety of roles, he has consistently produced outstanding client results. Most recently Juan helped stand up a merger integration office providing oversight, governance, and benefit realization for a $96M budget investment. In addition, he led a project portfolio accountable for over $30M in expense savings. Juan is seen as a go-to problem solver by clients, teammates, and community leaders.

In addition to client delivery work, Mr. Patiño has played a key role in Summus Group's technology market offering development. From planning through implementation, he worked with internal and external partners to drive new business and introduce fresh client solutions. Juan helped grow the firm's technology book of business by 50%, YoY.

In the Atlanta community, Juan volunteers with LaAmistad, a non-profit group providing Latino children afterschool tutoring and enrichment activities. LaAmistad helps ease the transition and provides resources and tools to adapt to change. Juan tutors children after school and works to recruit others for the cause.

About Summus Group, a Sia Partners company



Summus Group, a Sia Partners company, is an award-winning management and technology consulting firm providing tailored, value-based solutions to large and middle-market companies across financial services, fintech, and business services. Summus Group has successfully completed hundreds of engagements across multiple Fortune 500 clients and stands as a premier challenger in the U.S. financial services consulting market.

Summus Group joined Sia Partners on October 1st, 2021. Sia Partners is a next-generation management consulting firm and pioneer of Consulting 4.0. We offer a unique blend of AI and design capabilities, augmenting traditional consulting to deliver superior value to our clients. With 2,200 consultants in 18 countries and expertise in more than 30 sectors and services, we optimize client projects worldwide. Through our Consulting for Good approach, we strive for next-level impact by developing innovative CSR solutions for our clients, making sustainability a lever for profitable transformation.

If you would like more information about this topic or Summus Group, a Sia Partners company, please email contactsummus@summusgroup.com.

Company Websites

https://summusgroup.com/

www.sia-partners.com/

Contact: Megan Rineman

Phone: 704-564-1967

Email: megan.rineman@summusgroup.com

Related Links

https://www.summusgroup.com

www.sia-partners.com

Sia Partners

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Summus Group