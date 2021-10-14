Davidson Hospitality Group Appointed New Management Company For Charleston's Iconic Mills House Hotel

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier hospitality management company, Davidson Hospitality Group, has been tapped by RLJ Lodging Trust to manage The Mills House Hotel under Pivot, its lifestyle operating vertical. Built in 1853, the property, otherwise known as "The Pink Hotel," is a gracious testament to the history of Charleston and features 216 rooms and suites, 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, and the elegant Barbadoes Room restaurant, which offers a flavorful spin on Southern cuisine. Under new management, the property will undergo a significant transformation and elevated repositioning.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Davidson after experiencing their best-in-class management for many years," said Leslie Hale, President and CEO, RLJ Lodging Trust. "What stood out to us most about Pivot was the team's firm grasp on how to creatively activate spaces and create experiences that will drive premium market share and maximize asset value."

"It's a privilege to be granted the opportunity to expand our Charleston footprint even further with the addition of this historic asset," said Davidson Hospitality Group President Thom Geshay. "In collaboration with our long-term partners at RLJ Lodging Trust, we look forward to stewarding an enhanced, differentiated product in the Holy City and to delivering heartfelt hospitality while creating exceptional value."

In the city of Charleston, Pivot also operates Hotel Bella Grace and The Ryder Hotel. The Mills House Hotel is situated in the heart of Charleston's Historic District, near the famed King Street retail area as well as the City Market and other popular tourist attractions. Since the property opened in the mid-19th century, The Mills House Hotel, named for and built by local grain merchant Otis Mills, has seen a myriad of significant historical events and the hotel miraculously survived the city's destruction during the Civil War. Although it was demolished and replicated in 1968, key elements from the original building, including the ironwork and cornices, were preserved and remain a part of the hotel's architecture to this very day.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 67 existing hotels and resorts; more than 165 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 97 hotels with approximately 22,100 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

