Quanta Services to Participate in Several Institutional Investor Conferences in November and December

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) announced today that company management will participate in several institutional investor conferences in November and December, including the Baird Global Industrial Conference, Goldman Sachs Global Sustainability Forum and the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference.

Baird Global Industrial Conference

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will virtually meet with institutional investors during the conference on November 10, 2021. Duke Austin and Derrick Jensen will also participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Baird analyst Justin Hauke on the same day at 9:05 a.m. Eastern time. This fireside chat will only be available to Baird clients.

Goldman Sachs Global Sustainability Forum

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, will virtually participate in a panel at the forum titled, "Enabling Net Zero and Infrastructure Solutions: Challenges and Opportunities", on November 30, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of this presentation will be available in the "News & Events" area of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events ) . Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will virtually meet with institutional investors during the conference on November 30, 2021.

Credit Suisse Global Industrial Conference

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Derrick Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will virtually meet with institutional investors during the conference on December 2, 2021. Duke Austin and Derrick Jensen will also participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook on the same day at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of this presentation will be available in the "News & Events" area of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events ) .

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline, and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

