ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Awards $143K in Grants

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, today announced the recipients of $143,000 in grants. The Foundation announced the recipients of a second round of biannual grants during ALTA ONE, ALTA's largest annual event.

American Land Title Association (PRNewsfoto/American Land Title Association)

"Over the past few months, the Foundation was delighted to receive scores of applications from ALTA members nominating organizations that have made a significant impact on their communities," said Foundation Board Chair Mary O'Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. "The Foundation was created with the belief that 'good deeds grow communities,' and we are excited to see how these recipients use the grants to build and strengthen their neighborhoods."

Twenty-three $6,000 grants were awarded to charities supported by ALTA members, including unCommon Construction in New Orleans, the location of this year's ALTA ONE. Additionally, in the wake of Hurricane Ida, the Foundation awarded a $5,000 emergency grant to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, which provides emergency financial assistance to individuals in one of Louisiana's largest employment sectors.

The other grants were awarded to: Administration of Resources and Choices, Tucson, Ariz.; Bishop Sheen Ecumenical Housing Foundation Inc., Rochester, N.Y.; Childhood Cancer Foundation Inc., Deland, Fla.; Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center, Martinsburg, W.Va.; Evening With The Stars, Vermillion, S.D.; Gabriel House of Care, Jacksonville, Fla.; Gaithersburg HELP Inc., Gaithersburg, Md.; Habitat for Humanity Greater Peoria Area, Peoria, Ill.; Habitat for Humanity of Washington County Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ark.; Hands Across Decatur, Decatur, Ala.; Holyland Food Pantry, Malone, Wis.; Homes 4 Families, Woodland Hills, Calif.; Housing Opportunities Inc., Valparaiso, Ind.; Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona, Flagstaff, Ariz.; Jared Pishock Memorial Fund, Gilbertsville, Pa.; NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire, Manchester, N.H.; South Carolina Military Family Care Association Inc., North Augusta, S.C.; St. Augustine Society Inc./Port in the Storm Homeless Youth Center, St. Augustine, Fla.; Stomp the Blues Out of Homelessness Inc., Springfield, Mo.; The Drake House, Roswell, Ga.; The Gathering Inn, Roseville, Calif.; and The Priority Center, Santa Ana, Calif.

"ALTA members work tirelessly to support their communities, both in their capacity as title professionals and in their personal capacity as volunteers and charitable givers," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb, Foundation board member. "This second round of grants from the Foundation will amplify the tremendous giving and service that our members already do in their communities. We are grateful that we are able to continue to support good deeds across the country."

The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was launched in 2020 to bolster the charitable efforts of ALTA members. The inaugural round of grants was announced in March.

About the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation

Founded in 2020 by the American Land Title Association, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing the land title insurance industry.

Media Contact:

Megan Hernandez

440-554-1937

mhernandez@alta.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Land Title Association