Danielle Putnam Honored as Woman of the Year at Service World Expo

DALTON, Ga., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Putnam, president at The New Flat Rate, the first menu-pricing system for home service contractors, has been recognized for her demonstrated excellence in the home service industry after being named Woman of the Year at the Service World Expo.

The award was created to showcase outstanding achievements by a woman in the residential service industry. Each year, one woman is recognized for going above and beyond her job in the industry.

"Being named Woman of the Year is an outstanding achievement, and being among other great women who have received this award is truly an honor," said Putnam. "Many consider HVAC a male-dominated industry, but every day there are women who wake up and make a difference. To be recognized as one of those women showcases not only the hard work I put in, but it is also a testament to the hard work of my team and the support from my loving husband Josh. Without the strength of my team and our wonderful members, I would not be as successful as I am today."

As the president of The New Flat Rate, Putnam balances the tasks of running and growing a company while being married and raising three children. She has also been a speaker at several events promoting careers in the skilled trades.

Born and raised in the industry, Putnam has been named to the ACHR News Top 40 Under 40 and Top Women in HVAC lists. In 2019, she served as the president for Women in HVACR. She has also been a member of Service Roundtable, the National Comfort Institute, the Electric & Gas Industries Association (EGIA), and the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA).

"An entrepreneur by nature, I've always had the desire to build and improve whatever is in front of me, and that has helped me embrace the HVAC industry," Putnam said. "I am extremely proud that I helped build a company that is dedicated to helping the contractor in their day-to-day work life. I hope my success encourages other women to consider pursuing a lucrative career in the home service industry."

The New Flat Rate, Inc. pioneered the first menu pricing system for in-home service providers which has doubled and tripled the average service ticket for contractors across the United States and Canada. Targeting HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Service and Repair contractors, each market-specific edition is designed to do the bundling and upselling for technicians by providing hundreds of service, repair and equipment replacement "menus," each with up to five straightforward options consumers can choose. Voted No. 1 for two years in a row by Contracting Business, The New Flat Rate develops processes to eliminate objections and lower sales resistance for service technicians. For more information, visit http://thenewflatrate.com/ or call 706-259-8892.

