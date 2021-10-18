Ocean Mental Health Services Has a New Name

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Mental Health Services, Ocean County's leading provider of mental health, behavioral, and addiction services, has announced a rebranding that will better reflect its six-decade legacy and vision for the future. On October 18, 2021, Ocean Mental Health Services officially became Bright Harbor Healthcare.

Bright Harbor Healthcare

What began in 1959 as a single office with two dedicated counselors has grown exponentially. Today there are more than 425 passionate professionals, 10 locations throughout Ocean County, and residential services for more than 280 individuals in the community. Bright Harbor Healthcare continues to expand services well beyond its original offerings.

The organization has expressed that its commitment to "building a better tomorrow, one life at a time" remains the backbone of its mission. However, the services it provides have continually evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of the community. Bright Harbor Healthcare's current services include so much more than the organization's original name implies.

Jim Cooney, Chief Executive Officer, stressed that the organization's focus going forward is on integrated care.

"In 2018 we were one of the first mental health centers in the country to be recognized by SAMHSA as a Certified Community Behavioral Healthcare Center, capable of providing "Integrated Care". Since that time, we have been focused on ensuring all our programs work together to provide fully integrated care. That is, not just treating an individual's mental health problem, or their addiction issue, but the whole person to provide overall physical health as well as mental wellness and addiction recovery."

In addition to their core mental health, behavioral, and addiction services, Bright Harbor Healthcare also provides primary care, an on-site pharmacy, an integrated trauma center, and most recently, TMS therapy (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation). The Bright Harbor Healthcare family of services includes Ocean Academy, the OceanCares Foundation, and more. They are committed to providing services that strengthen the community.

If you would like to support the organization's mission, there are numerous ways to do so from corporate partnerships and the Beacon of Light program to making a financial donation. To learn more, visit their website @ brightharbor.org

Media contact: Lisa Mulhearn, lmulhearn@brightharbor.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bright Harbor Healthcare