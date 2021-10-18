"Show Your St. Jude Spirit" campaign to rally global community for 20th annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend presented by Juice Plus+® today announced a new Show Your St. Jude Spirit campaign to celebrate 20 years running and unite St. Jude supporters in Memphis and beyond to generate funds for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children.®

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (October 19, 2021) – St. Jude patient Bridget creates a sign to cheer for participants of Memphis Marathon® Weekend presented by Juice Plus+®. The Show Your St. Jude Spirit campaign provides the opportunity for supporters to participate, fundraise, volunteer and cheer for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children.® More information is available at stjude.org/marathonspirit.

St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is not just about running. It is the largest single-day fundraising event for St. Jude, and there is an opportunity for everyone to participate, fundraise, volunteer or cheer during this historic 20th anniversary year. Beginning Monday, Oct. 25, through Saturday, Dec. 4, weekly challenges will be announced via St. Jude social media channels, such as creating videos expressing why supporting St. Jude kids is important, posting images of decorated homes or workspaces, choosing St. Jude stickers for Instagram stories, or fundraising to connect with other supporters while using the hashtag #StJudeSpirit.

Downloadable items from the Show Your St. Jude Spirit toolkit will provide the creativity for participants through suggested activities to show support for the St. Jude kids and the opportunity to challenge friends and family to do the same. Additionally, in-person volunteer opportunities are available during race weekend.

Since its inception in 2001 with fewer than 3,000 participants, the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend has become a marquee event that not only brings families, friends, neighborhood associations and businesses together for a purpose, but also creates global awareness around the important work happening every day at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The event has attracted up to 26,500 participants annually from Memphis and around the world. This growth is due to the continued support of local, national and worldwide supporters who share a passion for the St. Jude mission.

Continued support is crucial for St. Jude to continue groundbreaking research and treatment. Childhood cancer is a multi-trillion-dollar, multi-year problem and fundraising through events like the Show Your St. Jude Spirit campaign will help support the recent St. Jude $11.5 billion, six-year strategic plan, which includes tripling its global investment to impact the more than 400,000 kids with cancer around the world each year.

Heartfelt stories tied to St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend can be read and shared from St. Jude Inspire, including the inspirational story of three-time cancer survivor and St. Jude Hero Hillary Husband or thoughts on what this support means to the St. Jude kids, as shared by Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To participate in the Show Your St. Jude Spirit campaign, follow St. Jude across social channels or visit stjude.org/marathonspirit.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (October 19, 2021) – St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend presented by Juice Plus+® today announced a new Show Your St. Jude Spirit campaign to celebrate 20 years running and unite St. Jude supporters in Memphis and beyond to generate funds for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children.® More information is available at stjude.org/marathonspirit.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/St. Jude Children's Research)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital