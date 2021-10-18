Street Smart® to enable Critical Information Sharing between Kansas and Missouri

These new customers mark the first expansion of Street Smart® between two states.

LEXINGTON, S.C., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Street Smart®, a leader in revolutionizing public safety and an innovator in law enforcement technology, announced that the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department (KCPD) is implementing the award-winning Street Smart® technology. Street Smart® will assist officers in fighting crime by sharing crime intelligence between agencies regardless of jurisdictional boundaries. Street Smart® is deployed regionally across multiple jurisdictions today, but this marks the first implementation connecting agencies across state lines.

"Metropolitan Kansas City is divided by a state line and served by two separate police departments. In the past criminals have used that to their advantage – fleeing one state for the other. Today, thanks to Street Smart®'s ability to share information in real-time, criminals may still be able to run, but it's a whole lot harder to hide from the Kansas City, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri Police Departments," said Deputy Chief Kent Anderson of Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

This will enable unprecedented data sharing and efficiency to public safety for the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas. Street Smart® will help the two departments with more than 1,850 sworn officers combined to provide safety and security to its more than 2 million total residents by providing a daily-use, in-car, crime-fighting, and offender management solution that arms police officers with critical real-time information and intelligence while patrolling their community.

Street Smart will help the KSPD streamline its efforts across the department by providing officers with continuously updated crime maps, bulletins, and the ability to perform a single data search across multiple streams for relevant information. This Intelligence-Led Policing (ILP) based process creates actionability by pushing and pulling information that gives the frontlines the right information at the right time for the right reasons.

For example, Criminal Investigations puts out a bulletin that is entered into Street Smart® and shared in real-time throughout an agency or any connected agency. An officer on patrol encounters someone that matches the description, picture or video he or she saw in the bulletin. They quickly go into Street Smart® in their patrol car or on their handheld device, look up the bulletin and see if the person matches the description and if warranted, make the arrest. With the help of Street Smart®, critical time is saved in leading to an informed action and result.

Street Smart® is helping to reduce the time needed to solve crimes from days to hours by leveraging technology. Street Smart® empowers agencies nationwide to target specific crime hotspots and reduce crime by double-digits.

"We're thrilled to implement our technology between state lines," said Cicero "Ro" Lucas, President of FivePoint Solutions and Street Smart. "Our organizations share the same unwavering commitment to solving complex challenges through innovation. We have great expectations and are happy to provide a solution that we believe will enable these departments to fight crime more efficiently."



About Street Smart

Street Smart LLC provides a platform for law enforcement across the US to impact crime in their communities and improve the lives of the citizens they serve.

Our solutions revolutionize how the government and businesses collect, manage, share and disseminate information to mitigate risks, manage incidents, and securely communicate and collaborate with one another. We focus on revolutionizing safety & security for law enforcement.

For information about Street Smart visit www.Streetsmart247.com or call 1-866-924-4644.

