Wrapmate Now Offers Buy Now, Pay Later Consumer Financing for Vehicle Wraps

DENVER, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Wrapmate released the first-ever digital platform for vehicle wrap customers to get exact pricing on their specific vehicle and transact online. Soon after that, they successfully added over 5,000 individual vehicles to their platform, giving customers ample selection for pricing and design options. Today, Wrapmate partners with leading enterprise Buy Now, Pay Later solution, Uplift, to bring monthly payment options to its customers in a first-of-its-kind ecommerce vehicle graphics experience.

When customers come to Wrapmate, they can choose their exact vehicle from over 5,600 different options. Wrapmate's platform allows users to compare pricing options for different wrap sizes on their exact vehicle year, make and model, then purchase their project through an online, self-service experience and receive local installation utilizing 3M vinyl materials.

"We are so excited to provide financing options to customers today," says Shawn Holmes, Chief Technology Officer of Wrapmate. "Giving customers the ability to pay their wrap off in small increments each month allows them to land more jobs with only a small amount of advertising budget invested and see the immediate impact it has on their company's growth."

Depending on the customer, monthly payment options can be as low as $74 per month and will have available terms ranging anywhere from 6 months to 18 months. For an advertising product like vehicle wraps that typically average $2,500, offering monthly payment options to customers online is an incredible way to drastically decrease the upfront costs and make the purchase much more manageable and affordable.

"The up-front cost is a major barrier to many small businesses purchasing vehicle wraps," says Adrian Cook, Portfolio Manager at 3M Commercial Solutions, who is collaborating with Wrapmate to support their strategy in growing the overall graphics industry. "This financing option will allow more customers to purchase wraps and generate new business for graphics professionals."

Most SMBs don't recognize that vehicle wraps generate more impressions per dollar than any other type of advertising, making them the most cost-efficient marketing strategy that any company can execute. With the ability to finance this type of advertisement, it makes it much easier to purchase it and get your brand on the road as soon as possible and earn more business with very little monthly commitment. Customers interested in seeing their financing options for a vehicle wrap can easily do so by visiting wrapmate.com and clicking "Start my project".

About Wrapmate

Wrapmate is an end-to-end digital platform for consumers to get their graphic projects designed, printed and installed anywhere nationwide. Utilizing Wrapmate's advanced technologies, customers can visualize and transact on vehicle graphics simply and seamlessly. Additionally, Wrapmate supports a nationwide network of over 1,000 top certified graphic professionals known as Wrapmate Pros, providing them with local customer projects and software to help manage their business. To learn more, visit Wrapmate.com.

About 3M

At 3M (NYSE: MMM), we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com

