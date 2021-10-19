Game Play Network Enters Into Landmark Agreement With AGS For A New Class Of Casino-Style Games

LOS ANGELES and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Game Play Network ("GPN") today announced a game publication agreement with AGS (NYSE: AGS) to integrate AGS' remote game server (RGS) and online and mobile games into GPN's B2C website & mobile app.

"We are excited to be partnering with one of the leading game developers in the industry, with a game portfolio that includes class-leading titles such as Fu Nan Fu Nu, Rakin' Bacon! and Golden Wins," said Sam Kiki, GPN's Chief Commercial Officer. "AGS' game portfolio will shortly be available on b spot, our B2C app. More importantly, we are assisting AGS with its targeted 2022 launch of this new class of games to our B2B customers, including SuperDraft, the daily fantasy platform partnered with Caesars Entertainment."

GPN is a licensed gaming company with a patented platform that facilitates the reveal of real money wagers on live horse races to customers via casino-style games. The platform enables its strategic partners to offer their players the immediate, unrivaled ability to offer iGaming for real money in the vast majority of the U.S., reaching 40% more of the population than other iGaming companies, and thus dramatically increasing their total addressable market.

AGS Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, "Our game catalog is rich with titles that have performed very well in both the land-based and online environment – and our library continues to grow. We are pleased to be the first major game developer to partner with GPN to offer these online games through GPN's unique platform."

About Game Play Network, Inc.

Game Play Network, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based iGaming company with a patented software & technology platform which enables the reveal of real money wagers on live horse races in conjunction with casino-style games (e.g., slots). GPN is also an advance deposit wagering company legally authorized to conduct Internet wagering on horse races under the Federal Interstate Horseracing Act and applicable state laws. GPN operates its B2C business via bspot.com and also enables third parties to offer real money mobile casino games in states where other forms of iGaming are not legal. The company was founded in 2012 and currently operates in 22 states with the ability to launch in up to 40 states. For more information, please visit our corporate website at www.gameplaynetwork.com and our B2C website at www.bspot.com.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at playags.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Game Play Network