OPPO Joins The Connectivity Standards Alliance's Board of Directors

Consumer Electronics Leader to Join CSA's Matter Working Group, Bringing Its IoT Expertise & Global Footprint to Smart Home Connectivity Standard

DAVIS, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), an organization with over 400 companies working together to simplify and harmonize the Internet of Things (IoT) through technology standards, is pleased to announce that OPPO, a global mobile communications and consumer electronics leader, is joining the Alliance's Board of Directors. OPPO, an active member of the Alliance since early 2020, will expand its participation and leadership, lending its global expertise in IoT and consumer devices to CSA's initiatives aimed at creating global open standards and a common language for connected devices.

OPPO is one of the world's leading smart device manufacturers and innovators, creating smart phones and IoT products as well as software and services. Headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong, the company's global footprint spans more than 50 countries and regions, with a particularly large presence throughout Asia, specifically in China and India. OPPO offers the chance to expand the adoption of CSA standards and technologies throughout Asia, a market home to more than three billion connected devices .

"More than just a smartphone company, we have set long-term strategies to create a sustainable and open IoT ecosystem. By joining the Connectivity Standards Alliance, we plan to further strengthen the global IoT community by helping the Board set strategies to promote the Alliance in China and beyond, while advocating for CSA's technologies and encouraging our partners to join the Alliance," said Neil Yang, Director of Standards Research Department of OPPO. "The opportunity to work alongside so many influential technology companies to shape the future of the IoT and the smart home aligns with our commitment to build products that seamlessly connect from anywhere in the world."

"OPPO joining our Board demonstrates the unprecedented collaboration that the Alliance embodies, and we know they will help our mission of building a better, more connected world," said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO of CSA. "OPPO provides the opportunity to expand our mission throughout Asia and, specifically China, and their influence and global footprint are an invaluable addition to our Board."

In addition to spreading awareness about CSA in China, OPPO plans to adopt and promote the Alliance's technologies into its IoT ecosystem and products, with a focus on Matter and Zigbee, the Alliance's full-stack, low power, mesh networking IoT solution used to connect devices for smart home and commercial use. The company will also increase its participation and contributions to the Matter Working Group, joining more than 200 global companies aligned to bring interoperability, simplicity, and security to the smart home. Matter's unified IP-based connectivity protocol, built on proven technologies, will create a common language for the smart home and serve as a seal of approval, taking the guesswork out of the purchasing process and allowing businesses and consumers alike to choose from a wider array of brands to create secure and connected homes and buildings.

For more information about CSA, its open-sourced IoT technologies, and how to get involved with thousands of industry professionals across the globe, paving the way to a world of seamless interaction that is transforming the way we live, work and play, visit csa-iot.org .

The Connectivity Standards Alliance, formerly the Zigbee Alliance, is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things (IoT). Established in 2002, its wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work and play. With its Members' deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions the Alliance is leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world. The Connectivity Standards Alliance board of directors is comprised of executives from Amazon, Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Comcast, Google, Huawei, IKEA, The Kroger Co., LEEDARSON, Legrand, Lutron Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, OPPO, Resideo, Schneider Electric, Signify(formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon Labs, SmartThings, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Tuya, and Wulian. Find out more about the Alliance at www.csa-iot.org, and about Matter at www.buildwithmatter.com.

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 50 countries and regions, with 6 Research Institutes and 5 R&D Centers worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London. More than 40,000 of OPPO's employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world. https://www.oppo.com/en/.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance actively promotes IoT and Alliance technologies, including Zigbee and Matter, in the China through market education, member and developer training, market development activities, and trade show participation. There are now total 90+ CSA member companies from China with 26 new ones joining in 2021 alone.

