Digimon Continues to Evolve the World of Collecting and Connecting!

Gameplay that extends well beyond one Digivice.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Digimon, The Digital Monster has undeniably launched more than just a virtual pet experience, but ended up spawning an entire franchise, which only continues to evolve alongside its fans. Digimon devices may advance with each version, but the trail they've left behind is far from forgotten. Instead, it's celebrated by fans, who have quickly become collectors, which is something Bandai not only recognizes but rewards.

This year, fans were ecstatic to hear the announcement of the Digimon X, a new device that boasts tons of new features, including the Dice Roll Attack , New Quest mode, and Digimon facial expressions. However, instead of just elevating the Digimon experience, this device honors the long-term fans and collectors by allowing these new devices to connect with past models to make the ultimate monster match accessible for all Digivice owners.

Research has proven that if you're a Digimon fan, you don't just have a Digivice, you have a collection, and Bandai continues to roll out new and exciting products to support this. Alongside the Digimon X, which went on pre-sale this past April and will be hitting retail this month, several new shell designs for the original Digivice have had fans expanding their collection, including a popular glow-in-the-dark version now available at Walmart.

"There's a timelessness to the experience of Digimon that keeps fans coming back for more, and the Digimon X has extended the playability while becoming the perfect companion for past Digivices," said Cisco Maldonado, Senior Director – Brand Strategy, Bandai America. "We're excited to see how Digimon fans have evolved into collectors, and can't wait to offer more exciting Digivice experiences in the future."

Digimon fans can prepare themselves for a never ending battle as Bandai America has even more in store for collectors in the near future. Stay tuned for updates on how the Digimon franchise will continue to evolve with new ways to collect and connect.

For more information, please visit www.bandai.com

About Bandai America Incorporated

Bandai builds on dreams, adds to the fun, and strives to inspire kids of all ages around the world, every day! A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For The Future," Bandai America Incorporated is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai America brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Dragon Ball®, Charaction CUBE™ by MegaHouse, Anime Heroes™, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other boys, girls, preschool, and hobby product lines. Bandai America Incorporated is a subsidiary of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings USA Inc., an entity that resulted from the integration of Bandai Co. Ltd. and Namco Ltd. of Japan. Global interests encompass five strategic business units: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Visual and Music Production, IP Creation and Affiliated Business Companies. The company is headquartered in El Segundo, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.Bandai.com. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Bandai logo: ® and © 2021 Bandai.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bandai America