Cart.com Names Industry Veteran Kate Gunning as Head of Marketing

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cart.com , the first end-to-end ecommerce services provider, today announced its appointment of industry veteran Kate Gunning as head of marketing. In her new role, Gunning will lead all aspects of brand strategy and marketing to support Cart.com's next phase of rapid growth.

One of the CMO Club's Rising Stars 2020 and Brand Innovators' 40 Under 40, and also an AdWeek Executive Mentor, Gunning is an accomplished marketing executive with a stellar record building iconic brands across numerous industries. Most recently, she served as CMO at IEX , helping the fintech leader to launch a new type of stock exchange that now handles $18B in daily trading. Under Gunning's leadership, IEX significantly expanded brand awareness and favorability among key audiences with creative relationship building campaigns like Liquidity , Lit and hot industry podcast Boxes and Lines .

Prior to IEX , Gunning was Executive Director and Global Head of Brand at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where she was instrumental in elevating the divisions' branding and won accolades including the Financial Communications Society Content Marketer of the Year. Earlier in her career, Gunning worked at some of the world's largest branding and advertising agencies, including JWT, Portas, McGarry Bowen, and dentsuMB, leading multimedia brand strategies and advertising campaigns for beloved brands including KitKat, Kleenex, Clarks, and Toni & Guy.

"At IEX, I saw the power of using new fintech innovations to move finance forward for everyone, not just a select few. That's why I'm so thrilled to be joining Cart.com as they use their disruptive Ecommerce-as-a-Service (EcaaS) model to bring best-in-class capabilities to brands of all sizes," said Gunning. "Cart.com is growing at an unprecedented speed, and I look forward to working closely with our stellar leadership team to communicate our unique story and mission."

"I'm beyond excited to welcome Kate to the Cart.com family," said Omair Tariq, co-founder and CEO of Cart.com. "She is a marketing mastermind behind some of the most successful recent B2B tech stories, and she will build a memorable and lasting experience to support our brands. Her leadership will be invaluable as we build out Cart.com's one-stop ecommerce platform and help our 2,500 customers to become category leaders in all areas of commerce."

About Cart.com

Cart.com is the first end-to-end ecommerce solutions provider delivering a fully integrated and owned suite of software, expert services, and infrastructure to scale businesses online. Founded in September 2020 by experienced ecommerce experts, Cart.com is on a mission to put brands back in charge of their ecommerce journey and their customer relationships as the premiere eCommerce-as-a-Service (ECaaS) provider in the eCommerce services space. Cart.com offers a wealth of business solutions including online store software; digital marketing, fulfillment, and financial services; customer service capabilities; and unified analytics across all areas of commerce and marketing performance. Cart.com allows brands of any size the opportunity to work with a single partner to attain the same capabilities as some of the world's largest companies. For more info: Cart.com , LinkedIn .

