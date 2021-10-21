InterVision Adds Amazon Connect into its Unified Communications Portfolio

ST. LOUIS and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision , a leading strategic IT service provider and AWS Premier Consulting Partner, is excited to announce the addition of Amazon Connect into its Unified Communications solution portfolio of Amazon Web Services (AWS) offerings. By combining nearly 20 years of communications and proven cloud solutions delivery experience with Amazon Connect, InterVision has expanded its cloud-based contact center solution for mid- to enterprise-sized organizations, empowering them to deliver a better customer experience on any channel while saving up to 80% compared to traditional contact center solutions.

Many technology teams are pressured to provide reliable, feature-rich, and flexible contact centers that meet customer and marketplace demands at mindful price points.

Amazon Connect—designed from the ground up to provide omnichannel customer experiences with a pay-for-what-you-use model—provides a seamless experience for business agents and customers. This includes one set of tools for skills-based routing, powerful real-time and historical analytics, and easy-to-use intuitive management tools. Amazon Connect simplifies contact center operations, improves user efficiency, and lowers costs.

"It's common sense for us to expand InterVision's legacy of simplifying and unifying collaboration technologies by adding Amazon Connect to our AWS portfolio of offerings," says Jonathan Lerner, President and CEO at InterVision. "By leveraging InterVision services for Amazon Connect, clients can expect increased agility, scalability, and a competitive edge in their markets. And who says they can't save money too? Yes, we help all our clients stay cost-optimized."

With no term commitments, cloud-based infrastructure, and pay-only-for-what-you-use billing, InterVision's Amazon Connect solution delivers a simplified contact center that's fully customized to meet even the most challenging requirements. Plus, InterVision's deep expertise in hardware and cloud-based communications means that migrations happen in weeks, not months.

To prove that Amazon Connect can benefit business efficiency and save substantial cost, InterVision will offer no-cost proof-of-concept sessions to all interested organizations for a limited time. Setting up a cloud-based contact center with Amazon Connect has never been easier. With just a few clicks, agents can take calls within minutes. To learn more about InterVision and to schedule your consultation, visit InterVision.com.

About InterVision Systems

InterVision's mission is to unlock value by delivering innovative technology through a consultative approach. As the leading strategic IT service provider, the company delivers innovation through a broad portfolio of managed services, on-premises solutions, professional services, cloud solutions, automation, and consulting services that organizations need to thrive in today's dynamic IT market. InterVision's vendor-certified sales and engineering staff have specialized expertise in all areas critical to IT environments. The company has regional headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. and St. Louis, Mo., as well as offices and data centers in the Central and Western U.S. For more information on InterVision's offerings, visit www.intervision.com.

