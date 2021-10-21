Lemonada Media Announces New Original Podcast "Here Lies Me," the Network's First Fictional Series

Award-winning podcaster and author Hillary Frank wrote and produced this dark and funny YA story set in middle school, performed by a dynamic cast of teens and adults

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media , the podcast network that makes life suck less, today announces their newest podcast, "Here Lies Me." The show is the first scripted series presented by Lemonada and is about the challenges, big and small, of growing up. Set in the absurd world of middle school, this immersive podcast is full of rich characters and relationships and dives into the way human beings deal with hard situations, including harassment, bullying, and identity. The series is written and produced by award-winning podcaster and author Hillary Frank (The Longest Shortest Time).

With a sharp, witty tone that will appeal to teen and adult fans of shows like PEN15, Big Mouth, and Stranger Things, "Here Lies Me" tells the story of 13-year-old Noa, a shy and witty misfit, as she endures the horrors of living in an affluent New England town with a dark side.

Periods, crushes, eight grade and... murder… the line between bully and victim is murky, and the only thing Noa knows for sure is that middle school will bury you.

The cast of "Here Lies Me" includes a lineup of real teens, as well as comedians such as June Diane Raphael (Grace & Frankie), W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America), Michael Chernus (Orange is the New Black), and Rob Huebel (Transparent).

"I wanted to make a show about middle school that depicts adolescence with the intensity, darkness, and absurdity that kids experience when they're going through it. Lemonada has given me the freedom to run wild with that idea — and to make the show as edgy and weird as I believe middle school really is," said Hillary Frank, writer and producer of the show.

"Lemonada was so excited to work with the goddess of podcasting herself, Hillary Frank, to present our first fictional series," shared Lemonada's CEO and co-founder, Jessica Cordova Kramer.

The first two episodes of "Here Lies Me" from Lemonada Media will be available on all major podcast platforms on Wednesday, November 3rd. Subscribe to listen HERE .

