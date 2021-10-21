BetMGM Launches BetMGM Horse Racing Mobile App in Ohio

NORTHFIELD PARK, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM announced today the launch of the BetMGM Horse Racing mobile app in Ohio, setting the stage for the BetMGM Horse Racing app's entry into additional markets nationwide. BetMGM Horse Racing allows Buckeye State customers to watch and wager on premier Thoroughbred, Harness and Quarter Horse races at more than 200 tracks around the world.

BetMGM logo (PRNewsfoto/BetMGM)

"We're proud to introduce BetMGM Horse Racing, our new mobile offering to the state of Ohio," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "In partnership with NYRA Bets, we've created an innovative digital experience for horse racing fans and anticipate the platform's future launch in additional states."

NYRA Bets is the official online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) and a leading provider of horse racing content in the U.S. Utilizing NYRA Bets' capabilities, the BetMGM Horse Racing app allows customers in Ohio to place bets conveniently from home. The app features daily horse racing content, live streaming video, race replays and wagering opportunities on marquee events in the U.S. This includes the Kentucky Derby, Preakness, Belmont Stakes and the Breeders' Cup, as well as international events such as the Royal Ascot meet, Melbourne Cup, Saudi Cup and the Dubai World Cup.

Matt Buckley, SVP of Marketing and Operations, MGM Northfield Park, said, "The Northfield Park harness racing grounds have been home to some of the nation's premier races since the 1950s. Working with BetMGM to elevate harness racing throughout Ohio is a sign of our continued commitment and investment in the sport."

The BetMGM Horse Racing app is available for download in Ohio on both iOS and Android devices. As BetMGM continues to expand to new areas, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts' U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

About MGM Northfield Park

MGM Northfield Park is Ohio's award-winning gaming, dining, and entertainment destination, located on the Northfield Park harness racing grounds, which offers more than 200 live harness races each year. The racino offers nearly 2,200 gaming devices; an array of dining options such as Kosar's Wood-Fired Grill, Concerto Italian Kitchen and TAP Sports Bar; unparalleled live music and comedy events at Center Stage, a concert-style music venue, and The Neon Room, a high-energy lounge; and hosts guests for a variety of corporate and special events. The property also boasts a retail shop and state-of-the-art gas service station and car wash. For more information, visit www.mgmnorthfieldpark.com.

About NYRA BETS, LLC (NYRA Bets)

NYRA Bets, LLC (NYRA Bets) is the official advance deposit wagering (ADW) platform of the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA). Launched as a national ADW in 2016 and currently available to customers in more than 30 states, NYRA Bets provides fans the opportunity to wager on tracks worldwide from anywhere at any time. The NYRA Bets app is available for download today on iOS and Android at NYRABets.com.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to grow in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BetMGM