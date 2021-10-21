New NFT Platform, The Grid, Bridges Physical Collectibles To The Digital World

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grid, a groundbreaking new NFT platform that allows fans to collect NFTs as a bridge to the world's rarest physical artifacts announced its launch today. The Grid is the first NFT platform to intertwine curation, authentication, and blockchain technology to create a connection to culturally relevant artifacts via NFTs.

Sher Chaudhary, Co-Founder of Nostalgia Labs, creator of The Grid, who was behind the LaMelo Ball NFT collection, noticed there was an opportunity to create NFTs connected to a rare physical artifact after seeing tremendous demand for a NFT tied to LaMelo Ball's game worn sneakers from a record breaking triple double performance.

"We're thrilled to launch The Grid where fans can finally collect real life memorabilia from groundbreaking performances – and build that collection digitally, using NFTs," said Chaudhary. "The Grid will break down the barrier to high-end memorabilia through a strict curating process, and directly connect everyday fans to some of the most illustrious pieces in history. We'll be heavily focused on distributing the world's rarest game-worn and music related artifacts on the blockchain. The power of The Grid is that it allows us to program the history, ownership, and value of historic artifacts."

"The Grid has secured artifacts that are extremely historic considering the moments that they took place in. These moments are what I call GOAT moments," said Karvin Cheung, who will be overseeing the creation of NFTs for The Grid. "I am excited to work on this project as an opportunity to story tell through NFTs." Karvin is known for the creation of the Upper Deck Exquisite Collection, which has seen an individual trading card he created sell for a record $5.2 Million in the past year, with certain limited edition sets of cards he created reaching in excess of a $150 Million market capitalization. The Grid is Karvin's NFT debut.

"Karvin is an icon in the hobby. It will be exciting to watch him do what he does best as this platform grows; his vision for the collecting community is tremendous," said Chaudhary.

The Grid is a gamified platform that certifies the provenance, and ultimately creates a digital "Grid" of memorabilia while assigning unique NFTs that represent a snapshot of a unique physical space of the artifact. All items are curated, authenticated, and assigned provenance through a combination of photo matching, AI, CV/ML, and blockchain technologies. After distribution, the Grid adds incentive mechanisms to let collectors buy/resell their NFTs strategically in pursuit of the appropriate percentage of NFT's to redeem the physical artifact.

The Grid's first release is scheduled for November 2021.

For more information, visit www.gridcollection.io.

About The Grid

The Grid is a carefully curated platform offering digital collectibles that act as a bridge to the world's rarest physical artifacts. The artifacts are authenticated, and assigned provenance through a combination of photo matching, AI, CV/ML, and blockchain technologies. The Grid is the first platform to specifically focus on a connection to a physical piece of history via an NFT. Nostalgia Labs, creator of The Grid, is the first company in the NFT space to intertwine curation, authentication, and blockchain technology. To learn more, visit www.gridcollection.io follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/gridcollection

Contacts:

Alex Pitocchelli

Nostalgialabs@berkcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Grid