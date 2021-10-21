PJET Announces Technology Alternative To $16 Billion In Student Housing Investment

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (USOTC: PJET) ("PJET") today announced the company has been developing an application it expects to launch before the end of the year that is essentially the Airbnb of student housing.

The United States has approximately 4,000 universities among more than 25,000 universities globally. Student housing is in short supply with only an estimated 22% of students living on campus. Rents have been steadily increasing, even through Covid, since 2017. New student housing projects are dominated by a handful of large investment firms that are putting an estimated $16 billion a year into building new student housing.

Earlier this year, PJET began developing a sharing economy application called SHBO (student housing by owner) to enable the listing of properties near universities for rent by students to include entire properties, extra rooms, and roommates. The SHBO App is anticipated to beta launch before the end of 2021.

The company is also in discussions to acquire a physical asset that will be used to test, refine, and demonstrate the technology currently under development while generating revenue at the same time. The property is near a university in the state of Texas.

Recently, the majority shareholder of PJET, ACI Conglomerated, has decided on a new business direction outside the cannabis industry. ACI is also the majority shareholder of North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USMJ) and Puration, Inc. (PURA). With two business already in the cannabis marketplace, ACI is diversifying with PJET.

PJET has lately updated its required disclosures with OTC Markets to reestablish current information status.

Look for much more to be coming soon on the company's new business direction.

Visit the company's new website periodically to look for the latest updates

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Contact:

Steven Rash

Info@pjet-info.com

+1 (800) 861-1350

View original content:

SOURCE Priority Aviation Inc.