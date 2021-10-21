Total RF Serum is made with 90% recyclable materials and projected to save 26,600 pounds of packaging each year.¹

Rodan + Fields Launches NEW Total RF Serum with Refillable Packaging as Part of Sustainability Commitments Total RF Serum is made with 90% recyclable materials and projected to save 26,600 pounds of packaging each year.¹

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan + Fields, LLC, a leading skincare brand powered by a direct selling business model and Independent Consultant Community, is proud to introduce its first refillable packaging with the launch of its comprehensive anti-aging innovation, Total RF Serum.

(PRNewsfoto/Rodan + Fields)

As part of Rodan + Fields' mission to be life-changing, the company introduced its Environmental, Social and Governance strategy in 2019 and committed to a slate of social and environmental sustainability goals. The launch of Total RF Serum, which uses less packaging and contains 90% recyclable material,2 advances its goal of having 75% of its packaging recyclable, refillable and reusable by 2025.

Total RF Serum's refillable packaging is the most sustainable innovation the brand has launched to date. The outer packaging contains 65% post-consumer recycled (PCR) glass whose durability maximizes the potential for reuse. The inner refillable vial holding the serum is purchased separately after the initial purchase and reduces the amount of total packaging by 74%. The refillable design is projected to save 26,600 pounds of packaging each year.3

"The Total RF Serum design is an important milestone in our sustainable packaging strategy. We are proud to deliver refillable formats and use more post-consumer recycled materials," said Paul Baker, Director of Packaging Design and Development at Rodan + Fields. "As we design future product innovations, we are collaborating with our suppliers on new technologies that have the potential to further increase the use of sustainable materials across our portfolio."

Earlier this year, Rodan + Fields took steps to become more sustainable with the relaunch of their Regimens line, which uses 25% less paper and 4% less plastic. Together, these changes result in a 9% reduction in overall packaging weight and amount to 53 tons less packaging annually.4

"We recognize that we have a responsibility to reduce the environmental impact of our products, packaging and overall supply chain. We are pleased to introduce packaging that eliminates waste and supports a circular economy and believe there is significant opportunity to continue to do so as we develop our future pipeline," shared Lindsay Vignoles, Director of Environmental, Social and Governance at Rodan + Fields.

These packaging innovations build on Rodan + Fields' partnerships with TerraCycle and the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) that certifies 100% of Rodan + Fields paper cartons are sustainably sourced and curbside recyclable.

About Rodan + Fields

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by Stanford-trained dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of providing dermatology-inspired skincare and an entrepreneurial opportunity to change lives. As the #1 Premium Skincare Brand in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year, from 2016 to 2020, * Rodan + Fields is proud of its regimen-based skincare and award-winning innovation, powerful direct selling business model and global Independent Consultant community. Products are available through R+F Independent Consultants or on the Rodan + Fields website at rodanandfields.com.

To learn more about Rodan + Field's Total R+F Serum, please visit rodanandfields.com.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2021 Edition, retail value RSP terms; all channels; Premium Skincare; US, USA, United States, United States of America; Rodan & Fields, Rodan + Fields

1 Based on annual sales forecast and subject to consumer purchasing behavior

2 By weight

3 Based on annual sales forecast and subject to consumer purchasing behavior

4 Based on annual sales forecast and subject to consumer purchasing behavior

