Socket Mobile Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021 Results

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading innovator of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced workplace productivity, today reported financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Socket Mobile, Inc.)

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased 54% to $6.3 million , compared to $4.1 million in the comparable prior year quarter and increased 6% sequentially compared to $6.0 million in Q2 2021.



Gross margin decreased slightly to 54% compared with 55% for both the prior year quarter and the immediately preceding quarter.



Operating income was $954,000 compared to an operating loss of ( $4.0 million ), including a non-cash impairment charge of $4.4 million , in the prior year quarter and an operating income of $814,000 in the preceding quarter.



Diluted earnings per share were $0.07 compared to net loss per share of ($0.62) in the comparable prior year quarter and diluted earnings per share of $0.27 in Q2 2021 when a $1.9 million tax benefit was recognized.



Generated $0.7 million in cash from operations; finished the quarter with a cash balance of $5.4 million .

"We are pleased with our performance in the quarter, delivering strong results across revenue, earnings, EPS and operating cash flow," said Kevin Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our sales continue to be driven by the strong application-driven demand for our Bluetooth scanners which enable our application partners' customers be more efficient and productive."

Mills continued, "In 2020 and throughout the past nine months, we took a variety of strategic actions to increase our inventory so we would be in a position to serve our application partners in the face of ongoing industry-wide electronic component shortages and delays. We remain focused on navigating delivery and supply issues so we can support our customers. We anticipate the component shortages, lengthened lead times and inflationary costs will persist well into 2022.

"We continue to invest in developing our Near Field Communication (NFC) products which we believe will be key to our long-term growth and competitiveness. Our NFC products are ideal readers that can access identification information like the mobile driver licenses which can be added to the mobile wallet in iOS 15, and be part of a secure track and trace solution in highly regulated markets or to protect brands and fight counterfeiters. We are working hard to deliver comprehensive NFC reader/writer solutions to our application development partners who can incorporate these solutions into their applications to benefit their customers.

"With our growing cash flow and strengthened balance sheet, we believe that Socket is in a position to invest in growth and to deliver on its long-term strategic data capture objectives, financial goals and shareholders value," Mills concluded.

Conference Call

Management of Socket Mobile will hold a conference call and web cast today at 2 P.M. Pacific (5 P.M. Eastern) to discuss the quarterly results and outlook for the future. The dial-in number to access the call is (888) 424-8151 passcode 9368 227. From international locations, obtain the local dial-in number through your web browser at http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=11&a=UCSRYKsyhxtyLa. A live and replay audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=9A97FF5C-A64B-4AA6-85F7-09F3C3D3FD84&LangLocaleID=1033

About Socket Mobile, Inc.

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on Facebook, Twitter @socketmobile and on our sockettalk blog.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding new mobile computer and data collection products, including details on the timing, distribution and market acceptance of the products, and statements predicting trends, sales and market conditions and opportunities in the markets in which we sell our products. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that our new products may be delayed or not rollout as predicted, if ever, due to technological, market, or financial factors, including the availability of necessary working capital, the risk that market acceptance and sales opportunities may not happen as anticipated, the risk that our application partners and current distribution channels may choose not to distribute the new products or may not be successful in doing so, the risk that acceptance of our new products in vertical application markets may not happen as anticipated, and other risks described in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Socket Mobile Investor Contact: Lynn Zhao Chief Financial Officer 510-933-3016 lynn@socketmobile.com

Socket is a registered trademark of Socket Mobile. All other trademarks and trade names contained herein may be those of their respective owners.

© 2021, Socket Mobile, Inc. All rights reserved.

– Financial tables to follow –

Socket Mobile, Inc. Condensed Summary Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)



Three months ended Sept 30, Nine months ended Sept 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 6,319 $ 4,109 $ 17,085 $ 11,044 Cost of revenue 2,896 1,835 7,833 5,186 Gross margin 3,423 2,274 9,252 5,858 Gross margin percent 54.2% 55.3% 54.2% 53.0% Research & development 1,014 681 2,918 2,421 Sales & marketing 788 658 2,182 2,148 General & administrative 667 486 2,142 1,741 Goodwill impairment charges -- 4,427 -- 4,427 Total operating expenses 2,469 6,252 7,242 10,737 Operating income (loss) 954 (3,978) 2,010 (4,879) Other income -- -- 10 70 Interest expense, net (50) (24) (150) (51) Current income tax expense -- (1) (6) (1) Deferred income tax benefit (expense) (260) -- 1,610 -- Net income (loss) $ 644 $(4,003)* $ 3,474 $ (4,861)* Net income (loss) per share:







Basic $ 0.08 $ (0.62)* $ 0.46 $ (0.76)* Fully diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.62)* $ 0.37 $ (0.76)* Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic Fully diluted 7,163 8,939 6,038 6,038 6,928 8,932 6,020 6,020

*Included goodwill impairment adjustment of $4.43 million recorded as of September 30, 2020

Socket Mobile, Inc. Condensed Summary Balance Sheets (Amounts in Thousands)



Sept 30, 2021

(Unaudited) December 31,

2020* Cash $ 5,353 $ 2,122 Accounts receivable 2,703 2,113 Inventories 4,435 3,196 Deferred costs on shipments to distributors Other current assets 153 601 170 335 Property and equipment, net 951 848 Deferred tax assets 7,117 5,507 Intangible assets, net 1,846 -- Operating leases right-of-use assets 313 609 Other long-term assets 151 159 Total assets $ 23,623 $ 15,059 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,446 $ 1,748 Bank non-formula loan 750 -- Subordinated convertible notes payable, net of discount 143 170 Subordinated convertible notes payable, net of discount-related party 1,194 1,272 Deferred revenue on shipments to distributors 391 451 Deferred service revenue

Operating lease liabilities 36 384 54 741 Total liabilities 5,344 4,436 Common stock 65,922 61,740 Accumulated deficit (47,643) (51,117) Total equity 18,279 10,623 Total liabilities and equity $ 23,623 $ 15,059

*Derived from audited financial statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.