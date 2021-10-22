Akram wins Hedgeweek Awards for 2021 Best Accounting Firm- Start-up & Emerging Funds

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akram & Associates PLLC (Akram), a boutique assurance, advisory, and tax firm based out of New York, California, and North Carolina, today announced that Hedgeweek, a major global publication covering hedge fund industry news for investors and fund managers, has recognized Akram as the Best Accounting Firm - Start-up and Emerging Funds at the 2021 Hedgeweek Winners Gala held on October 21 at The University Club, New York, NY.

"Our commitment to our clients extends well-beyond our quality audit and tax services to include providing market intelligence and risk management strategies that can help them for prepare for a post-COVID-19 marketplace," said Muhammad Akram, Founder and Financial Services Leader.

About Hedgeweek

Hedgeweek announced its 2021 US Awards program winners in different categories, describing the award winners as "the best of the best in the US hedge fund industry, from fund managers to service providers, covering all the various parts of the hedge fund ecosystem."

Compiled in conjunction with Bloomberg, the Hedgeweek US Awards program winners are chosen through a 'peer review system' where the publication's readers are invited to elect a 'best in class' in a series of categories through an online survey participated by investors, fund managers, and service providers. For further details, please visit https://awards.hedgeweek.com/americas-awards-2021

Akram | Assurance, Advisory & Tax Firm

Akram is a trusted adviser to alternative fund managers – the cornerstone of our business. Our laser focus on this industry allows us to provide highly specialized accounting and tax services that are accurate and affordable.

Our team of professionals is well versed in the nuances of hedge fund, private equity fund, Crypto fund, venture capital fund, insurance dedicated fund, and family office entity structures and strategies, positioning Akram as an expert resource to day traders, emerging managers and sophisticated managers overseeing multiple funds.

Always one step ahead of the evolving needs of our clients, we stay informed of the latest accounting and regulatory reporting developments and are constantly re-evaluating our service offerings.

As the demand for strong governance, compliance, infrastructure and operations continues to increase, our team of experienced accounting professionals and broad service offering for the alternative investments industry helps our clients build a solid foundation to achieve peak performance. For further details, please visit website https://www.aifundservices.com/

