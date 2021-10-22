Dynanet Re-Appraised at CMMI-DEV Maturity Level 5 in World's First Sustainment Appraisal

ELKRIDGE, Md., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynanet successfully renewed the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)® Maturity Level (ML) 5 rating of its software development projects in the world's first sustainment appraisal. The ISACA CMMI Institute confirmed the appraisal team's findings that Dynanet continues to implement and institutionalize processes based on the best practices defined in version 2.0 of the model. In 2019, Dynanet was one of the first organizations in the world to receive a ML5 rating in a benchmark appraisal after adopting the V2.0 model. According to Sean Peay, Dynanet CEO and President, "This renewal affirms what our customers already know, that we do great work with great results, enabling them to better serve U.S. citizens and other stakeholders. Having held ISO certifications and CMMI ratings since 2009, we are committed to continuously improve the way we do business to benefit our customers." Dynanet's Director of Process Improvement, Mike McEwen, added that "This rare achievement means our practices have received the highest form of third-party validation and demonstrates our relentless pursuit of high performance." The Software Quality Center (SQC), an ISACA Licensed Premium CMMI Partner with a history of over 22 years, led the recent appraisal.

CMMI® is a performance improvement model used by the best companies of all sizes across many industries. Proven effective globally in business and government for over 25 years, CMMI is an integrated framework of best practices that can rapidly improve and sustain any organization's performance. Over 10,000 organizations in 106 countries have used CMMI® to improve their capabilities and performance. Only 11 percent of all reported appraisals in 2018 resulted in a High Maturity rating of Level 4 or 5. An ML5 rating is the highest rating and means Dynanet continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs.

Dynanet has a proven track record of helping our customers accomplish their business mission and goals. Dynanet delivers system integration services that solve complex business problems in the areas of Automation, Agile Application Development, Cloud Enablement and Migration, Legacy Systems Modernization, Data Analysis and Visualization (including AI and ML), and Security and DevSecOps. Dynanet's industry experts follow tailored approaches to provide advanced solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers in the best way possible. Dynanet was named one of The Washington Post's 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. It is an ISO 9001, 20000, and 27001 certified company. For more information, please visit Dynanet's website at www.dynanetcorp.com.

