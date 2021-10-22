Top 15 ASU Accountancy And Data Analytics Master's Coming To Los Angeles In 2022

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University has announced plans to launch its highly ranked Master of Accountancy and Data Analytics (MACC) in downtown Los Angeles at the ASU California Center for the fall 2022 semester.

(PRNewsfoto/W. P. Carey School of Business )

The 10-month MACC in L.A. curriculum will be delivered on a flexible schedule designed for working professionals. Students will take virtual classes live two nights a week from 6 to 10 p.m. via ASU Sync, a technology-enhanced, and fully interactive remote learning modality that includes live lectures via Zoom technology. Additionally, a live, in-person orientation and program wrap-up event will take place at the ASU California Center, allowing students to engage with fellow students, faculty, and industry professionals.

The MACC in L.A. offers Southern California students an affordable and highly ranked master's degree, as well as one with an eye on the future of the discipline. "By enhancing our time-tested accountancy curriculum with a deep focus in data analytics, we're reflecting where firms are headed," said Amy Ostrom, interim dean of the W. P. Carey School of Business and the PetSmart Chair in Services Leadership.

"We constantly seek input from hiring companies and corporate partners to keep our programs market-relevant, and the application of data and analytics with accounting will make our graduates — and the companies they join upon graduation — more competitive in the future," Ostrom said.

The W. P. Carey School is currently ranked No. 12 in accounting by U.S. News & World Report, above the University of California, Berkeley, MIT, and Harvard. In 2021, 30 W. P. Carey programs and disciplines are ranked top 25 by U.S. News, the most for any business school in the nation. Meanwhile, ASU was recently ranked the No. 1 school in innovation in the country for the seventh year in a row, ahead of MIT, Stanford, and Cal Tech.

The ASU California Center is located in the historic Los Angeles Herald Examiner building, constructed by William Randolph Hearst and completed in 1914. ASU's new home in California includes classrooms, conference spaces, venues for community events, and more. In addition to the W. P. Carey School, more than 15 academic colleges and administrative units call the ASU California Center home, including the recently christened Sidney Poitier New American Film School.

Applications for the Master of Accountancy and Data Analytics in Los Angeles are currently being accepted for fall 2022. More information is available at wpcarey.asu.edu/macc-la.

About Arizona State University

Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to access, excellence and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. As the prototype for a New American University, ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.

W. P. CAREY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

For more information/media contact:

Shay Moser

W. P. Carey School of Business

480-965-3963

shay.moser@asu.edu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University