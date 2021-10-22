Xiaobai Maimai Appoints Dr. Yingxian Liu as Medical Consultant for We Health Limited

BEIJING, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) ("Xiaobai Maimai," the "Company," or "we"), today announced the appointment of Dr. Yingxian Liu as the medical consultant to the Company. Dr. Liu will work closely with management to develop the Company's cancer therapy and radiation oncology business by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, We Health Limited.

Dr. Liu received his medical degree from Sun Yat-sen University of Medical Sciences in Guangzhou, China. He completed his pathology residency at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York. Dr. Liu completed his hematopathology fellowship at Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and his surgical pathology residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. Dr. Liu is board certified in anatomical pathology and serves on the executive board of the Association of Chinese American Physicians.

Ms. Yilin (Linda) Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Xiaobai Maimai, commented, "We welcome the addition of Dr. Liu to the Company at this pivotal time and look forward to his contributions to the ongoing development of our radiation oncology business. As a respected expert in the pathology field, Dr. Liu's guidance will support our mission in assembling the necessary team and infrastructure to build a best-in-class practice that's scalable and delivers safe and high-quality cancer treatment to our patients."

About Xiaobai Maimai Inc.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX), formerly known as Hexindai Inc., ("Xiaobai Maimai" or the "Company"), is currently engaged in two lines of business, i.e. a social e-commerce platform based in Beijing, China and the planned cancer therapy and radiation oncology business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: risks related to our ability to obtain equipment, technology, license and talents at satisfactory terms to start the planned business, if at all; risks regarding the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and the Company's position in a post-COVID-19 environment; risks related to the Company's ability to adapt and make the necessary adjustments to compete and operate effectively; risks related to decisions or changes in governmental or private insurers' reimbursement levels for our radiotherapy services or our ability to obtain reimbursement for our radiotherapy services; risks related to increased competition and the development of new competing services; the risk that we may be unable to develop or achieve commercial success for radiotherapy services in a timely manner, or at all; risks related to regulatory requirements or enforcement in the United States and changes in the structure of the healthcare system or healthcare payment systems; risks related to our ability to successfully integrate and derive benefits from any technologies that we license or acquire; risks related to our projections about our business, results of operations and financial condition; and risks related to the potential market opportunity for our products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

