Canoo to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

JUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a company developing breakthrough purpose-built electric vehicles (EVs) with a proprietary and highly versatile platform architecture, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after market close on Monday, November 15, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 5:00pm ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

U.S. Dial-in: 866- 682-6100

International Dial-in: 862-298-0702

Access ID: 13724844

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available shortly after its conclusion through November 29, 2021.

Toll-free Replay Number: 877-660-6853

International Replay Number: 201-612-7415

Replay ID: 13724844

About Canoo

Canoo's mission is to bring EVs to Everyone. The company has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that spans the full lifecycle of the vehicle. Distinguished by its experienced team from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space that is customizable across all owners in the vehicle lifecycle to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

