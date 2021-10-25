OpenText Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms for Seventeenth Consecutive Year

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms for the seventeenth successive year. In a work from anywhere world, the OpenText Content Cloud continues to deliver the comprehensive solution that enterprises need in a content services platform.

"As organizations adapt to a distributed environment, connecting the critical systems and applications that drive their business is more important than ever," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO, OpenText. "The OpenText Content Cloud provides the most complete and comprehensive offering in the market, providing deep integrations with line-of-business applications, enabling organizations to streamline processes, reduce risks, and increase productivity in any environment. We are committed to our vision of providing OpenText customers with agile content services solutions and are honored to once again be recognized as a Leader by Gartner."

The OpenText Content Cloud connects information from across the enterprise with the people and systems that need it. From capture to content management, e-signature and archiving, the Content Cloud provides the tools necessary to support a distributed workforce, integrated into the business applications employees use every day.

According to Gartner, "Organizations are increasingly looking to consolidate their content services portfolio using cloud-based services that are simple to deploy, configure and operate. Vendors are responding with increasing SaaS capabilities. Application leaders should use this report to select the right CSP for their content services strategy." *

OpenText recently announced the expansion of OpenText™ Core Content, an agile SaaS content services platform that empowers employees to manage, access and share the documents they need within the applications that they use every day.

"What historically took months to complete, now takes weeks. The automated move of the documents into the production taxonomy is completed within four hours," said Kim Scharf, senior vice president, IT Enterprise Services, SITE Centers Inc. "On the day of the acquisition close, the departments needing the acquisition documents to perform their job functions are a single-click away from that content. Through our use of OpenText Content Suite, we have expedited the timeline to lease and manage the acquired property."

*2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms, Michael Woodbridge, Marko Sillanpaa, Lane Severson, Tim Nelms, 18 October 2021. This report was previously titled the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Content Management.

